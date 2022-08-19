Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Hot Springs, Crown King, Lake Pleasant, Hazlett Hollow Campground and Turney Gulch Group Campground. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Ash Creek, Banty Creek, Black Butte Wash, Boulder Creek, Whipsaw Creek, Buzzard Roost Creek, Castle Creek, Minnehaha Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Little Buckhorn Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Humbug Creek, Willow Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, French Creek, Black Canyon, Bitter Creek, Rock Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Oak Creek, Tiger Creek, Agua Fria River, East Fork Castle Creek, Sand Creek, Tussock Spring Creek, Jim Creek, Sycamore Creek, Poland Creek, Cellar Springs Creek and Cherry Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle Hot Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Circle City, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Castle Hot Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:16:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, mainly along and east of Highway 77 between Mammoth and Hayden in eastern portions of Pinal county. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in Deer, Ash and Aravaipa Creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Hollow, Squaw Creek, Fourmile Creek, Black Rock Wash, Garden Creek, Turkey Creek, Goodwin Wash, Aravaipa Creek, Deer Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Kelly Gulch, Klondyke Wash and Telegraph Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mammoth, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning in the area of Crown King and Walnut Canyon has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
