Myhighplains.com
Slim Chickens Celebrating National Waffle Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles. Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here. On Wednesday August...
Myhighplains.com
How the Faith Community Can Help Mental Health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When dealing with mental health conditions it’s important to have a strong community around you who can provide resources and support. The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is working to bridge the gap between faith organizations and mental health professionals as people will sometimes reach out to faith leaders for help regarding mental health and sometimes cannot get the resources or support needed.
Myhighplains.com
Chef Bud Makes Tapas Dish Ahead of Class
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back making a great tapas dish ahead of his Charcuterie and Tapas Class on August 25th. You can purchase tickets to that class here. Chef Bud’s Table. Crab Cakes and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Ingredients:. 1 lb crab meat. 1...
Myhighplains.com
Hank Vincent Performs Ahead of Songwriter Series Concert
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got great talent in our area. Hank Vincent is one of those musicians. You can see him perform at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 24th at 7 p.m.. Tickets can purchased online or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event where you’re allowed to bring your own chairs, blankets, and drinks. There will be a food truck serving up food to eat.
Myhighplains.com
Michael Coon/Johnny Holston Perform Ahead of Songwriter Series
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The songwriter series at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast continues this week. Performing on August 24th is Michael D. Coon and Hank Vincent. You can purchase tickets here, or they can be purchased at the gate. Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at...
