AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got great talent in our area. Hank Vincent is one of those musicians. You can see him perform at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 24th at 7 p.m.. Tickets can purchased online or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event where you’re allowed to bring your own chairs, blankets, and drinks. There will be a food truck serving up food to eat.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO