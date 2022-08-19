Read full article on original website
New efforts to commemorate missing boy Dorien Thomas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 24 years after the disappearance of 9-year-old Amarillo boy Dorien Thomas, his brother is working to commemorate him. Dorien disappeared on October 26, 1998. He lived in the area of 9th and North Lipscomb in Amarillo and was last seen riding his bike. According to the National Center for Missing […]
KFDA
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
Myhighplains.com
Hank Vincent Performs Ahead of Songwriter Series Concert
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got great talent in our area. Hank Vincent is one of those musicians. You can see him perform at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 24th at 7 p.m.. Tickets can purchased online or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event where you’re allowed to bring your own chairs, blankets, and drinks. There will be a food truck serving up food to eat.
Myhighplains.com
Michael Coon/Johnny Holston Perform Ahead of Songwriter Series
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The songwriter series at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast continues this week. Performing on August 24th is Michael D. Coon and Hank Vincent. You can purchase tickets here, or they can be purchased at the gate. Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at...
Myhighplains.com
Slim Chickens Celebrating National Waffle Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles. Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here. On Wednesday August...
Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
KFDA
Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo. The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave. The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa
Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
Myhighplains.com
How the Faith Community Can Help Mental Health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When dealing with mental health conditions it’s important to have a strong community around you who can provide resources and support. The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is working to bridge the gap between faith organizations and mental health professionals as people will sometimes reach out to faith leaders for help regarding mental health and sometimes cannot get the resources or support needed.
Myhighplains.com
Chef Bud Makes Tapas Dish Ahead of Class
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back making a great tapas dish ahead of his Charcuterie and Tapas Class on August 25th. You can purchase tickets to that class here. Chef Bud’s Table. Crab Cakes and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Ingredients:. 1 lb crab meat. 1...
just-food.com
Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment
The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
ASARCO Amarillo plant to close
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ASARCO has given an official notice of closure for the Amarillo plant, an employee with ASARCO and local union president confirmed to a reporter with MyHighPlains.com. The plant in Amarillo, which once employed hundreds, is set to close. That announcement was made on Aug. 18. According to the United Steelworkers local […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Civic Center Petition to Conclude Collecting Signatures Thursday
According to announcements from Inspire Amarillo and the Potter County Republican Party, a petition seeking to repeal the civic center tax notes will conclude taking signatures on Thursday. According to a video statement by businessman Alex Fairly released by Inspire Amarillo, the signatures will then be verified by a third party ahead of being sent to the Amarillo City Secretary for verification.
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
abc7amarillo.com
Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services
The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
