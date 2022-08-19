ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000

The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
BUSINESS
BBC

Inflation: Who is benefiting from soaring prices?

Many UK households and businesses are struggling with rising prices, but that's not the story for everyone. The fastest rise in the cost of living for four decades means people are typically having to spend £110 to get what £100 bought them last year. But some industries are...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling

July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

What's behind the country's record inflation?

At southeastern Pennsylvania's DND Market and Deli, prices are up for nearly everything. Owner Shailesh Patel told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil that a gallon of milk at his store costs close to a dollar more than it did in comparison to last year. The local market isn't the only one seeing soaring prices. Nationwide food prices increased by 13.1% in July — the biggest jump in a year since March of 1979. The average price for a gallon of milk in the country also jumped almost a dollar since the start of the pandemic as well. But Patel says he isn't...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Jobless claims rise again to highest level since November

New applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly in the first month of August to the highest level since November, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Jobless claims totaled 262,000 in the week ending Aug. 6, up 14,000 from the previous week’s revised total. Claims continue to hover around pre-pandemic...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Steep Drop In Military Aircraft Keep US Goods Orders Flat In June

Orders for big-ticket US-manufactured goods were flat in July after four straight monthly increases due to a plunge in the volatile military aircraft category, according to government data released Wednesday. New orders for durable goods held steady at $273.5 billion, after the nearly 50 percent drop in demand for defense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

