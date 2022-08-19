Read full article on original website
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000
The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
BBC
Inflation: Who is benefiting from soaring prices?
Many UK households and businesses are struggling with rising prices, but that's not the story for everyone. The fastest rise in the cost of living for four decades means people are typically having to spend £110 to get what £100 bought them last year. But some industries are...
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
Lowe's to issue $55 million in bonuses to employees amid inflation
Home improvement store Lowe's will be issuing $55 million in bonuses to its hourly employees this September.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
CNBC
Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling
July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
CNBC
Home prices fell for the first time in 3 years last month – and it was the biggest decline since 2011
Home prices declined 0.77% from June to July, the first monthly decline in nearly three years, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software, data and analytics firm. While the drop may seem small, it is the largest single-month decline in prices since January 2011. It is also the second-worst July performance dating back to 1991.
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
What's behind the country's record inflation?
At southeastern Pennsylvania's DND Market and Deli, prices are up for nearly everything. Owner Shailesh Patel told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil that a gallon of milk at his store costs close to a dollar more than it did in comparison to last year. The local market isn't the only one seeing soaring prices. Nationwide food prices increased by 13.1% in July — the biggest jump in a year since March of 1979. The average price for a gallon of milk in the country also jumped almost a dollar since the start of the pandemic as well. But Patel says he isn't...
Jobless claims rise again to highest level since November
New applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly in the first month of August to the highest level since November, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Jobless claims totaled 262,000 in the week ending Aug. 6, up 14,000 from the previous week’s revised total. Claims continue to hover around pre-pandemic...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
Penny-pinching and pessimism: New report reveals how consumers have changed their behavior due to inflation and the economy
McKinsey research finds consumers of all income levels are seeking bargains during inflationary times. People of all income levels—including the wealthy—are trying to stretch their dollars amid the current economic downturn. Nearly three out of four adults are “trading down,” meaning trying to reduce spending in areas such...
International Business Times
Steep Drop In Military Aircraft Keep US Goods Orders Flat In June
Orders for big-ticket US-manufactured goods were flat in July after four straight monthly increases due to a plunge in the volatile military aircraft category, according to government data released Wednesday. New orders for durable goods held steady at $273.5 billion, after the nearly 50 percent drop in demand for defense...
Gas prices drop 70 days in a row in the second-longest streak since 2005
Drivers have something to smile about: A historic drop in gasoline prices.
