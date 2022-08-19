Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
wevv.com
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
wevv.com
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro
A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
EPD: Dogs left panting in a hot car for hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers […]
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer
A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested on multiple charges Friday.
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
Group of neighbors pulls victim from Allendale house explosion that left 2 hospitalized: police
The sheriff's office said a group of neighbors pulled one victim out of a house before it was engulfed in flames.
wamwamfm.com
Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville
Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
14news.com
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect is in the hospital after he was hit by a car and a semi. Police say they were called to a fight on Ohio Street Friday night. They say a man tried to take someone’s truck and then jumped on his trailer.
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
