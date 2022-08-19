Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Celebrating National Waffle Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles. Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here. On Wednesday August...
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
Chef Bud Makes Tapas Dish Ahead of Class
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back making a great tapas dish ahead of his Charcuterie and Tapas Class on August 25th. You can purchase tickets to that class here. Chef Bud’s Table. Crab Cakes and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Ingredients:. 1 lb crab meat. 1...
Signature Chefs Are Back In Amarillo!
I'm a sucker for things that benefit non-profit organizations, always have been. If an event supports a good cause, there's a good chance I'm going to be a part of it. When the event is something unique and fun, it's more likely you'll find me there supporting. The March of...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Early Morning Fire Burns Sixth Street Business
An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.
Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is working with the city of Amarillo to pay water bills with a federal grant of $588,000. The low-income household water assistance program will pay for the water bills of Amarillo families in unstable situations. “Water is something that we haven’t been able...
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa
Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo. The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave. The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney...
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp
UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
Michael Coon/Johnny Holston Perform Ahead of Songwriter Series
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The songwriter series at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast continues this week. Performing on August 24th is Michael D. Coon and Hank Vincent. You can purchase tickets here, or they can be purchased at the gate. Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at...
Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
Hank Vincent Performs Ahead of Songwriter Series Concert
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got great talent in our area. Hank Vincent is one of those musicians. You can see him perform at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 24th at 7 p.m.. Tickets can purchased online or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event where you’re allowed to bring your own chairs, blankets, and drinks. There will be a food truck serving up food to eat.
Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services
The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
It Started With One. Now, We Have Multiple Mail Thieves In Amarillo.
It all seemed to have started about a month ago. You may remember this lone mail thief that had a special key to get into the side of the big blue mail drop boxes you see around town. Well, make that USED to see around town. These blue mailboxes are...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
