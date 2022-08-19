ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Slim Chickens Celebrating National Waffle Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles. Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here. On Wednesday August...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Tapas Dish Ahead of Class

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back making a great tapas dish ahead of his Charcuterie and Tapas Class on August 25th. You can purchase tickets to that class here. Chef Bud’s Table. Crab Cakes and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Ingredients:. 1 lb crab meat. 1...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Signature Chefs Are Back In Amarillo!

I'm a sucker for things that benefit non-profit organizations, always have been. If an event supports a good cause, there's a good chance I'm going to be a part of it. When the event is something unique and fun, it's more likely you'll find me there supporting. The March of...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Early Morning Fire Burns Sixth Street Business

An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo. The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave. The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Michael Coon/Johnny Holston Perform Ahead of Songwriter Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The songwriter series at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast continues this week. Performing on August 24th is Michael D. Coon and Hank Vincent. You can purchase tickets here, or they can be purchased at the gate. Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Hank Vincent Performs Ahead of Songwriter Series Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got great talent in our area. Hank Vincent is one of those musicians. You can see him perform at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 24th at 7 p.m.. Tickets can purchased online or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event where you’re allowed to bring your own chairs, blankets, and drinks. There will be a food truck serving up food to eat.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services

The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX

