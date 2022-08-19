Where Uiagalelei stands in 247Sports’ 131 expected FBS starting quarterback rankings for the 2022 season

As we approach the beginning of the 2022 college football season, there are varying opinions on Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and what he can bring to the table for the Tigers this season.

After a stellar play from Uiagalelei his freshman season filling in for Trevor Lawrence against Notre Dame, expectations were high for the young quarterback. Unfortunately, Uiagalelei’s first season starting under center for the Tigers didn’t live up to the hype.

The rising junior finished the 2021 season with 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns, and ten interceptions, completing just 55.6% of his passes. He was underwhelming though he did flash his immense upside situationally throughout the season.

While not everyone is a believer heading into the 2022 season, 247Sports Will Backus seems to see the potential in DJ. According to his article ranking all 131 expected FBS starting quarterbacks for the 2022 season , Uiagalelei is the 26th ranked starting quarterback in the country.

Here’s what Backus had to say:

All eyes are on DJ Uiagalelei, who entered 2021 as a Heisman Trophy candidate before fizzling out with nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is adamant that Uiagalelei looks night and day from last year.

One thing is for sure; all eyes will be on Uiagalelei.

