ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The Esther Project Inc. expands mission during housing crisis

By Morgan S.T. Ross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ew8m9_0hNyR88r00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Esther Project Inc. is a local organization that assists families and women obtain resources to support a transition from homelessness into sustainable and permanent housing.

It began over 16 years ago as the organization’s founder and Executive Director, Cheryl Snead, opened her family’s home to women and single mothers. The women had fallen on hard times without anywhere to turn, and Cheryl wanted to provide in the best way she could. As they found more people with a need for help, the Esther Project Inc. was created. Their main mission being to provide safe and quality housing for women coming out of shelters.

With more women to serve, came a bigger vision to move the work forward.

“Our biggest vision was to have a house for those women,” Snead said. “So we went and purchased a house.”

The house would provide a space for women to stay and be supported while they got back on their feet. As renovations became, in Snead’s words, “a very slow and laborious project”, the organization found other ways to support individuals in the process of their housing transition.

This includes helping clients with employment to find stable income, providing furniture, helping with first month’s rent, and other necessities for independent living. The Esther Project Inc. also helps to pay security deposits, as she describes it as “one of the hardest things for people to come up with when they’re coming out of a shelter.”

Rochester, like many communities across the nation, entered a housing crisis in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Monroe County’s homeless population reportedly increased over 143 percent, with an estimated 1,000 people without housing. From evictions to heightened rent prices, The Esther’s Project Inc. found itself needing to serve a larger community.

“When the pandemic hit we found first of all that we could no longer just serve women in transitional housing, now we serve men, we serve families, whatever a family may look like.” In order to expand their reach, they began to provide services to organizations in the community that have been doing similar work.

Recently, this has included collaborating with shelters and organizations such as the Open Door Mission and the Center for Youth Services through numerous events. In the past year, The Esther’s Project Inc. held three drive-thru baby showers. Community members were able to drive through and drop off supplies, resources, and gifts to expectant mothers that may have otherwise gone without. In addition to this, they also held their annual event, The Purse Project.

The event is hosted in partnership with local churches and organizations, volunteers donate purses that are in good condition, and fill them with toiletries, necessities, and words of encouragement for women in shelters. Snead recalls a year where over 200 purses were collected.

“I was amazed at the things the women [volunteers] put in the purses, like wallets with money inside, bibles, phones, some of the things I had never thought of, that homeless women would need.”

The project has proved to be a positive and uplifting experience for the women who receive them, and the organization hopes to expand the event by filling backpacks for men and youth. This year’s Purse Project is scheduled for September 24 in collaboration with Bethel Express and Go Ministries.

Snead believes what makes The Esther Project Inc. different is their ongoing and direct approach in comparison to local public services. “They provide great work in our city, but social workers and people that are confined to an office can only do so much.”

With the ability to get up and serve her community daily whether it be through taking clients to do laundry, providing emotional support, or educating them on financial literacy and budgeting, Snead considers it to bring her the most joy.

For those interested in learning more about The Esther Project Inc. and its events, resources, and volunteer opportunities, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Local health experts on back-to-school COVID guidance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local medical experts are weighing in on newly updated COVID guidance in schools. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday she is relaxing quarantine protocols for when a student is exposed to COVID-19, and is asymptomatic. Now when a child is exposed, they no longer have to test negative to return back to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

University of Rochester welcomes freshmen to campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First-year students at the University of Rochester were greeted with cheers and teams of helping hands to get through the rainy move-in day Tuesday. It’s not only a major milestone for freshman and their families, but a big step towards navigating life during the pandemic, now more than two years into […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester City Scholars celebrated at RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 13th cohort of the Destler and Johnson Rochester City Scholar program was celebrated at RIT Monday. The Rochester City Scholars program recognizes the financial challenges preventing students within the City of Rochester from attending college. The program provides high school students around the city with the opportunity to receive academic […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esther#Volunteers#Transitional Housing#The Esther Project Inc
News 8 WROC

St. Peter’s Kitchen to host golf fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Peter’s Kitchen in Rochester is a soup kitchen and charity that helps hundreds of people in our area. Next month, they are hosting a fundraising golf tournament, September 9th at Eagle Vale in Fairport. If you want to register, you can do so here. Kelly Finnigan from St. Peter’s spoke […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News 8 WROC

Lions Club makes donation to Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lions Club in Rochester presented a check to Foodlink Monday. The Lions Club held a raffle among all clubs within our local area. Through that raffle, the club raised $2,500 for Foodlink. The District Governor of the Lions Club says they are happy to help. “The Lions, we are the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Genesee Brewhouse to celebrate 10 years September 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery is celebrating ten years in business, and they are celebrating next month with their first event since 2019. The free event on Saturday, September 10 will run from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. The event at the brewhouse will have tunes provided by the Tommy Brunett Band and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy