The Esther Project Inc. expands mission during housing crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Esther Project Inc. is a local organization that assists families and women obtain resources to support a transition from homelessness into sustainable and permanent housing.

It began over 16 years ago as the organization’s founder and Executive Director, Cheryl Snead, opened her family’s home to women and single mothers. The women had fallen on hard times without anywhere to turn, and Cheryl wanted to provide in the best way she could. As they found more people with a need for help, the Esther Project Inc. was created. Their main mission being to provide safe and quality housing for women coming out of shelters.

With more women to serve, came a bigger vision to move the work forward.

“Our biggest vision was to have a house for those women,” Snead said. “So we went and purchased a house.”

The house would provide a space for women to stay and be supported while they got back on their feet. As renovations became, in Snead’s words, “a very slow and laborious project”, the organization found other ways to support individuals in the process of their housing transition.

This includes helping clients with employment to find stable income, providing furniture, helping with first month’s rent, and other necessities for independent living. The Esther Project Inc. also helps to pay security deposits, as she describes it as “one of the hardest things for people to come up with when they’re coming out of a shelter.”

Rochester, like many communities across the nation, entered a housing crisis in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Monroe County’s homeless population reportedly increased over 143 percent, with an estimated 1,000 people without housing. From evictions to heightened rent prices, The Esther’s Project Inc. found itself needing to serve a larger community.

“When the pandemic hit we found first of all that we could no longer just serve women in transitional housing, now we serve men, we serve families, whatever a family may look like.” In order to expand their reach, they began to provide services to organizations in the community that have been doing similar work.

Recently, this has included collaborating with shelters and organizations such as the Open Door Mission and the Center for Youth Services through numerous events. In the past year, The Esther’s Project Inc. held three drive-thru baby showers. Community members were able to drive through and drop off supplies, resources, and gifts to expectant mothers that may have otherwise gone without. In addition to this, they also held their annual event, The Purse Project.

The event is hosted in partnership with local churches and organizations, volunteers donate purses that are in good condition, and fill them with toiletries, necessities, and words of encouragement for women in shelters. Snead recalls a year where over 200 purses were collected.

“I was amazed at the things the women [volunteers] put in the purses, like wallets with money inside, bibles, phones, some of the things I had never thought of, that homeless women would need.”

The project has proved to be a positive and uplifting experience for the women who receive them, and the organization hopes to expand the event by filling backpacks for men and youth. This year’s Purse Project is scheduled for September 24 in collaboration with Bethel Express and Go Ministries.

Snead believes what makes The Esther Project Inc. different is their ongoing and direct approach in comparison to local public services. “They provide great work in our city, but social workers and people that are confined to an office can only do so much.”

With the ability to get up and serve her community daily whether it be through taking clients to do laundry, providing emotional support, or educating them on financial literacy and budgeting, Snead considers it to bring her the most joy.

