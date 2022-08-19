Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
fox7austin.com
Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
1 Person Dead, 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 71 (Austin, TX)
On Monday Morning, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on State Highway 71. Upon the arrival of the medics and EMS, one person was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
2 People Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
The Texas Department of Transportation reported that a multi-vehicle crash took place early on Monday morning on FM 812 a little before 7.15 AM, and left 2 people injured. Austin-Travis County EMS added that 2 people were [..]
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being pinned in vehicle in North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was transported to the hospital after being pinned in a vehicle involved in a North Austin crash early Sunday morning. ATCEMS responded just after 2 a.m. August 21 to the crash at Parmer Lane and the southbound ramp of MoPac where a person was pinned in a vehicle and crews were working to get them out.
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
Parts of FM 812 reopen after two-vehicle crash
FM 812 is now open between Williford Lane and Peterson Road after a two-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver
Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan.
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
FireRescue1
Former Austin Fire chaplain sues city, chief, says he was fired for views on transgender athletes
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who served as the lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the fire chief and the city, saying he was unfairly fired because of his opinions on transgender athletes that he expressed in a personal blog, KXAN reported. Andrew Fox, who volunteered...
APD: Missing Michigan teen last seen north of Austin found safe
The Austin Police Department said a 17-year-old from Michigan last seen north of Austin was found safe.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
fox44news.com
Bridge checked for damages after Salado-area fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.
One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Oak Hill area Monday morning
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Hill early Monday morning. Police say six cars were involved in the crash around 5 a.m. Monday.
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
