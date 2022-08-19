ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Woman dead after crash in SW Austin

A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person rescued after being pinned in vehicle in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person was transported to the hospital after being pinned in a vehicle involved in a North Austin crash early Sunday morning. ATCEMS responded just after 2 a.m. August 21 to the crash at Parmer Lane and the southbound ramp of MoPac where a person was pinned in a vehicle and crews were working to get them out.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Bridge checked for damages after Salado-area fire

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.
SALADO, TX
fox7austin.com

Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX

