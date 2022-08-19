ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WKRC

Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Police search for vandals that damaged a local park

LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - Police search for vandals who damaged a local park. Ludlow Police say damage was discovered over the weekend at Ludlow Park. Vandals trashed the new restrooms and some newly poured concrete. Investigators are asking for help to identify the suspects. They are also looking for anyone...
LUDLOW, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton man found incompetent to stand trial for brother's murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton man accused of killing his own brother is found incompetent to stand trial. Justin Glenn was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say Jason Glenn was shot during a fight at a home on Summer Street in Hamilton in February.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Dior & Shiloh

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
CINCINNATI, OH

