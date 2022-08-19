Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
WKRC
Police search for vandals that damaged a local park
LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - Police search for vandals who damaged a local park. Ludlow Police say damage was discovered over the weekend at Ludlow Park. Vandals trashed the new restrooms and some newly poured concrete. Investigators are asking for help to identify the suspects. They are also looking for anyone...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
WKRC
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
WKRC
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
WKRC
Hamilton man found incompetent to stand trial for brother's murder
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton man accused of killing his own brother is found incompetent to stand trial. Justin Glenn was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say Jason Glenn was shot during a fight at a home on Summer Street in Hamilton in February.
WKRC
Pedestrian fatally hit in Liberty Township after domestic altercation
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Liberty Township Sunday. The crash happened on SR 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit around 5:30 a.m. Police say 38-year-old Ronald Winans, Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle traveling...
WKRC
'Kia Boys' stolen car trend hits one local woman who wonders if she'll ever get hers back
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) – It's a national trend that's hitting here in the Tri-State – people stealing late model Hyundai and Kia cars through a very easy method. And it's now left one local woman without her car or a way to get to work or her child to school.
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
WKRC
Community rallies around family of mother, singer, coffee shop worker hit while bicycling
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a beloved mother, singer, and barista. Gloria San Miguel, 32, made a mark on those around her. "Outside of the fact she was one of the most amazing singers who had an incredible voice coming...
WKRC
NKY neighborhood leaders call for bike lanes following death of local mother
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The death of a local mother and bicyclist has a local community demanding more bike safety. The death of 32-year-old Gloria San Miguel prompted bicyclist and Lil's Bagels owner Julia Keister to create a petition calling for bike lanes in Covington. "We needed them 10 years...
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
WKRC
Police search for endangered missing person with dementia near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a missing man near Wilmington. The Galion Police Department called for the statewide search. Authorities say Herbert Bucher, 79, was last seen near Wilmington, Ohio. He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a tan...
WKRC
Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
WKRC
All clear given at Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High after bomb threat
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and staff returned to the junior high school and the high school in the Franklin City School District following an evacuation. School officials said they received a phoned-in bomb threat. All students and staff at the entire Fourth St. location were evacuated to Gerke Elementary.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Dior & Shiloh
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Bebop will be your best friend (especially if you have cheese)!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bebop is a very friendly dog and loves making friend, but he will love you even more if you give him his favorite treat: cheese. He came to the shelter after someone found him in their yard. That person says he was a very polite house guest.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
WKRC
Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
