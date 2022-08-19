ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

New Member Sworn in as CASA Volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas

The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood

David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brad “Ernie” Flint Johnstone, 67, of Pear Valley, Texas

Date of Death: Friday, August 19, 2022 at his residence in Pear Valley. Date of Birth: February 18, 1955 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Parents: Lloyd Burton Johnstone and Delores Ellen (Flint) Johnstone. Married: Katherine Irene Shill on April 27, 1978 in Imperial, Nebraska. Church:. Occupation: Central Texas Telephone Cooperative for...
PEAR VALLEY, TX
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche

Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche, TX, passed from this life in her home surrounded by her family, Monday August 22, 2022. The family has entrusted her final arrangements to Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche. The family will celebrate her life in a Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday August 28, 2022, at the Heartland Chapel.
COMANCHE, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Remains in Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan

As of 11:30 am Monday Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds customers they are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1, of the Drought Contingency Plan. Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.8 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Eleven Sentenced in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite

Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 27, at 10:30 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Recent arrests in Early include two for possession of dangerous drug

The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 8:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. A passenger was located laying down in the back seat when officers approached the vehicle. A computer check on the occupants showed the passenger Kayla Nicole Bagley had outstanding warrants from Coleman County. The drivers, John Mark Moore Jr.’s license was suspended.
EARLY, TX

