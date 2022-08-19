Read full article on original website
New Member Sworn in as CASA Volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
TexasBank announces two graduates from the Southern Methodist University’s SW Graduate School of Banking at Cox
The SW Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University (SWGSB-SMU), held its 2022 commencement on June 9th for Class 62, the 62nd class to fulfill the requirements of this graduate program renowned for its dynamic faculty, challenging curriculum, and exceptional student body from throughout the world. Daniel Hutson and Topher...
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brad “Ernie” Flint Johnstone, 67, of Pear Valley, Texas
Date of Death: Friday, August 19, 2022 at his residence in Pear Valley. Date of Birth: February 18, 1955 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Parents: Lloyd Burton Johnstone and Delores Ellen (Flint) Johnstone. Married: Katherine Irene Shill on April 27, 1978 in Imperial, Nebraska. Church:. Occupation: Central Texas Telephone Cooperative for...
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche, TX, passed from this life in her home surrounded by her family, Monday August 22, 2022. The family has entrusted her final arrangements to Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche. The family will celebrate her life in a Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday August 28, 2022, at the Heartland Chapel.
Lake Brownwood Remains in Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
As of 11:30 am Monday Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds customers they are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1, of the Drought Contingency Plan. Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.8 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood...
Eleven Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite
Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 27, at 10:30 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
Recent arrests in Early include two for possession of dangerous drug
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 8:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. A passenger was located laying down in the back seat when officers approached the vehicle. A computer check on the occupants showed the passenger Kayla Nicole Bagley had outstanding warrants from Coleman County. The drivers, John Mark Moore Jr.’s license was suspended.
