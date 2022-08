GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school bus with students has been involved in a crash near, 151st and Highway 75.

The media contact for Glenpool Police Mandy Vavrinak says, “At this time, there are no suspected injuries. Glenpool Police have responded and this is currently a very active scene.”

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

