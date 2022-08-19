Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
GV Wire
After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job
Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
krcrtv.com
Chico businesses struggle to hire staff as state touts record low unemployment
CHICO, Calif. — Record low unemployment and easing pandemic restrictions could paint a picture that California is back economically. But for some local Chico businesses, folks are still struggling just to get by. Once noted as one of the best restaurants in Chico, The Foodie Cafe, was closed Sunday...
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
thesungazette.com
Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare
TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs. As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a...
krcrtv.com
Resources: data on the Northstate housing market
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
Looking for a fixer-upper? Fresno ranks among the best
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The housing market can be a terrifying place to venture into. There are many factors like rising home prices, bidding wars, inventories and intimidating interest rates that can often dissuade potential buyers that are dreaming of that (insert your favorite color here) picket fence for them to settle into. With so […]
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
krcrtv.com
Drought takes toll on Northstate farmers
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Rays of sunlight radiate across a small rice paddy as the loud rattling of a water pump starts trickling meager amounts of water allocated for the day’s crop. Farmers usually use one of four methods of irrigation to maintain water efficiency: the sprinkler, drip, surface,...
KMJ
Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
GV Wire
CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups
Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
thesungazette.com
VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication
VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting,...
Monthly vendor event in Fresno aims to help victims of domestic violence
With a fitting name, the Hot August Nights pop-up event in Fresno brought hundreds of people together throughout Saturday evening.
krcrtv.com
Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
US Poet Laureate Philip Levine's California home for sale for first time in 50 years
The home is nestled on almost an acre.
