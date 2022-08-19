ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

krcrtv.com

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare

TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs. As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a...
TULARE, CA
krcrtv.com

Resources: data on the Northstate housing market

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Looking for a fixer-upper? Fresno ranks among the best

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The housing market can be a terrifying place to venture into. There are many factors like rising home prices, bidding wars, inventories and intimidating interest rates that can often dissuade potential buyers that are dreaming of that (insert your favorite color here) picket fence for them to settle into. With so […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
krcrtv.com

Drought takes toll on Northstate farmers

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Rays of sunlight radiate across a small rice paddy as the loud rattling of a water pump starts trickling meager amounts of water allocated for the day’s crop. Farmers usually use one of four methods of irrigation to maintain water efficiency: the sprinkler, drip, surface,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost

Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication

VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting,...
VISALIA, CA
krcrtv.com

Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
ENVIRONMENT
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

