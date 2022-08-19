Read full article on original website
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actress Storm Reid appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about her experience going to college as a Hollywood star. Reid, who went on the show Tuesday recently began her sophomore year at the University of Southern California (USC), and said that her life on campus had changed since she appeared as Gia in the smash-hit HBO Max series Euphoria.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break
Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
