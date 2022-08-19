Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Dustin Groves named UVA men’s golf assistant coach
Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent announced Monday the hiring of Dustin Groves as assistant coach for the Cavaliers’ program. A native of Charlottesville, he was all-state performer while attending Monticello High School and went on to be an all-conference player at Wake Forest. “I’m excited to announce...
jerryratcliffe.com
Iacobucci named to Preseason All-ACC Team; UVA picked 4th
Virginia senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci has been named to the 2022 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team, in honors announced Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia has also been voted to finish fourth in the predicted order of finish as voted by the league’s seven head coaches. Iacobucci (Malvern,...
jerryratcliffe.com
Florida CB Lee decommits from Virginia, considering other ACC schools
Jarvis Lee, a cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has decommitted from Virginia. “I want to thank the entire staff at the University of Virginia for giving me an opportunity, but with lot’s [sic] of thought I’ve decided to Decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Lee said on his social media account. “Respect my decision.”
jerryratcliffe.com
Win the golf dream trip of a lifetime with local First Tee raffle: Pebble Beach or Pinehurst
If you love golf, here’s your chance to win the golf trip of your dreams and help out area youth for only 100 bucks. It’s the Great American Golf Trip Raffle, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge, headquartered right here in Charlottesville. The winner gets a trip for four to one of golf’s legendary venues: Pebble Beach Golf Resort or Pinehurst Resort, your choice.
Comments / 0