If you love golf, here’s your chance to win the golf trip of your dreams and help out area youth for only 100 bucks. It’s the Great American Golf Trip Raffle, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge, headquartered right here in Charlottesville. The winner gets a trip for four to one of golf’s legendary venues: Pebble Beach Golf Resort or Pinehurst Resort, your choice.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO