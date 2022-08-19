ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Docs: Man arrested after leading Franklin police on multi-county chase in stolen car

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A North Vernon man was arrested after leading Franklin police on a high-speed, multi-county chase in a stolen car, according to court documents. Chance Lloyd Goowin, age 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. At the time of his arrest, he also had a warrant out of Jennings County for failure to appear in relation with possession of meth and other drug charges.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police impersonation scams

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff is warning about a big increase in police impersonation scams that try to make off with your money. “I think there’s probably a team of swindlers dedicated to this scam and I think they work their way around central Indiana,” said Mitch Gore, captain with Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield Police investigating car break-in spree

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police are investigating a spree of car break-ins over the weekend that investigators say started Saturday as they continue to receive reports. “It’s kind of frightening in a small town like Greenfield to think this is going on,” said local homeowner Linda Hamilton.
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
City
Deputy, IN
Putnam County, IN
Crime & Safety
Greencastle, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Greencastle, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Change of address fraud jumped 167% in 2021; report …. Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost …. Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police …. ‘Mommy,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl hit by gunfire while sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just a couple minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday when Candace Cole heard gunfire in the 5300 block of Wintergreen Drive on Indianapolis’ northwest side. ”I heard like four or five gunshots, but it sounded very, very close,” she said. ”I went back in my room, and then I heard my neighbor screaming a few minutes later, and she was like, her baby, her baby, and I ran downstairs and opened the door, and she said her baby was shot in the hand.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Putnam Co#Putnam County Ems
cbs4indy.com

18-year-old shot, killed in the street on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost guns’

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man faces federal charges after investigators say he made and sold so-called “ghost guns,” including a part to make the gun automatic. In court documents in the case against Alexander Clark, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says they started an investigation into the illegally making and selling of privately-made firearms in May.
FRANKLIN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs4indy.com

All lanes of I-65 reopen near Whiteland after vehicle fire

WHITELAND, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Whiteland are closed Sunday after a vehicle caught fire on the road. The closures lasted for several hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The closure affected the area of I-65 between Whiteland Rd. and E. 600 N., INDOT said.
WHITELAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
cbs4indy.com

3 Indiana State University students die in crash

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
RILEY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy