INDIANAPOLIS — It was just a couple minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday when Candace Cole heard gunfire in the 5300 block of Wintergreen Drive on Indianapolis’ northwest side. ”I heard like four or five gunshots, but it sounded very, very close,” she said. ”I went back in my room, and then I heard my neighbor screaming a few minutes later, and she was like, her baby, her baby, and I ran downstairs and opened the door, and she said her baby was shot in the hand.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO