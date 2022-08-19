Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Man arrested after leading Franklin police on multi-county chase in stolen car
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A North Vernon man was arrested after leading Franklin police on a high-speed, multi-county chase in a stolen car, according to court documents. Chance Lloyd Goowin, age 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. At the time of his arrest, he also had a warrant out of Jennings County for failure to appear in relation with possession of meth and other drug charges.
cbs4indy.com
Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police impersonation scams
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff is warning about a big increase in police impersonation scams that try to make off with your money. “I think there’s probably a team of swindlers dedicated to this scam and I think they work their way around central Indiana,” said Mitch Gore, captain with Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs4indy.com
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Police investigating car break-in spree
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police are investigating a spree of car break-ins over the weekend that investigators say started Saturday as they continue to receive reports. “It’s kind of frightening in a small town like Greenfield to think this is going on,” said local homeowner Linda Hamilton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Change of address fraud jumped 167% in 2021; report …. Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost …. Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police …. ‘Mommy,...
cbs4indy.com
Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
cbs4indy.com
Woman killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being shot early Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court around 1 a.m. where they found an unresponsive woman lying in a parking lot. The woman suffered injuries consistent...
cbs4indy.com
‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl hit by gunfire while sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just a couple minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday when Candace Cole heard gunfire in the 5300 block of Wintergreen Drive on Indianapolis’ northwest side. ”I heard like four or five gunshots, but it sounded very, very close,” she said. ”I went back in my room, and then I heard my neighbor screaming a few minutes later, and she was like, her baby, her baby, and I ran downstairs and opened the door, and she said her baby was shot in the hand.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
18-year-old shot, killed in the street on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.
cbs4indy.com
Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost guns’
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man faces federal charges after investigators say he made and sold so-called “ghost guns,” including a part to make the gun automatic. In court documents in the case against Alexander Clark, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says they started an investigation into the illegally making and selling of privately-made firearms in May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
All lanes of I-65 reopen near Whiteland after vehicle fire
WHITELAND, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Whiteland are closed Sunday after a vehicle caught fire on the road. The closures lasted for several hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The closure affected the area of I-65 between Whiteland Rd. and E. 600 N., INDOT said.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officer shares recovery journey after February shooting, credits faith and family in getting him through ‘challenging’ days
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared an update over the weekend on a first-year officer who was shot in the throat in late February while responding to a call in Fountain Square. “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times,” admitted Officer Thomas...
cbs4indy.com
IU’s Xavier Johnson gets probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University basketball player Xavier Johnson was sentenced to 360 days of unsupervised probation and 50 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge stemming from his arrest in April. His charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed. Johnson was arrested...
cbs4indy.com
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
cbs4indy.com
100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
cbs4indy.com
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
cbs4indy.com
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
Comments / 0