MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO