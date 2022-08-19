Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action 18 years ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine Lance Corporal Branden Ramey is a Belvidere native who died giving the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and 18 years later his legacy still holds strong. An annual ride to honor the fallen local Marine took place on Sunday. Organizers said that at least 200 people came out, and while […]
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise. The event, which was put on by […]
Chicago magazine
Listing of the Month: Country Squire
Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kanecountyconnects.com
Fermilab Needs Artists, Composers for Artist-in-Residence Programs
To stimulate communication and interactions among scientists, artists, and the public, Fermilab in Batavia created an artist-in-residence program and a guest composer program. They are currently seeking applications for the 2023 cycle. Fermilab is America's national laboratory dedicated to particle physics research. This call is open to visual artists, composers,...
Benefit for former Belvidere football coach fighting cancer
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A long-time local football coach learned that he has cancer this past spring, so the community came together for a fundraiser on Saturday. The benefit for Chuck Leonard was held at Coach’s Corner in Belvidere. There was a dunk tank, bags tournament, live music, food and more. Friends said that the […]
Jumping Fun Is Coming to an End At One Popular Rockford Kids’ Attraction
If you have kids, I'm willing to bet that you have spent more hours than you can count watching your children jump their crazies away at GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center by the CherryVale Mall. My oldest daughter Ella celebrated her 4th birthday at this trampoline park, and...
superhits935.com
25th LHHF begins this evening and runs until Sunday in Rochelle
The 25th Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival begins this evening in Rochelle and runs until Sunday for all ages to enjoy. This year's theme is "Through the Years". Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival President Lisa Chrisco said that 1 of the big events this weekend is Sunday's parade at 1pm. The festival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blues Brothers fans pack Old Joliet Prison for first annual convention
JOLIET, Ill. - Thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison Friday night for the first annual Blues Brothers Con. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will perform as the Blues Brothers to kick off the festival.
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Aurora High School teacher turns to social media to get school supplies for students
One educator in Aurora found a way to get her back-to-school list cleared using social media.
superhits935.com
House fire in Rochelle
The Rochelle Fire Department responded to smoke inside a home Saturday afternoon. No one suffered any injuries. The incident took place a short time before 1:30 at 216 East McConaughy Avenue. When firemen arrived on the scene, there was smoke inside the home. It was caused by a small fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.
walls102.com
House uninhabitable after fire Sunday in Mendota
MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
You Won’t Believe Why This IL Man Was Arrested At Movie Theater
If you don't want to get arrested at a movie theater in Illinois, then avoid being like this guy. I believe most people have acted obnoxious in a movie theater at least once in their life. Probably when they were teenagers. I will admit that I definitely acted like an idiot during a film several times. That's a thing my friends and I did in our teens. I'm not proud of it but we were young and dumb.
Comments / 0