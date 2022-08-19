ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Chicago magazine

Listing of the Month: Country Squire

Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Rochelle, IL
Rochelle, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Fermilab Needs Artists, Composers for Artist-in-Residence Programs

To stimulate communication and interactions among scientists, artists, and the public, Fermilab in Batavia created an artist-in-residence program and a guest composer program. They are currently seeking applications for the 2023 cycle. Fermilab is America's national laboratory dedicated to particle physics research. This call is open to visual artists, composers,...
BATAVIA, IL
superhits935.com

25th LHHF begins this evening and runs until Sunday in Rochelle

The 25th Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival begins this evening in Rochelle and runs until Sunday for all ages to enjoy. This year's theme is "Through the Years". Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival President Lisa Chrisco said that 1 of the big events this weekend is Sunday's parade at 1pm. The festival...
ROCHELLE, IL
Wisconsin Examiner

Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets

Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
JANESVILLE, WI
superhits935.com

House fire in Rochelle

The Rochelle Fire Department responded to smoke inside a home Saturday afternoon. No one suffered any injuries. The incident took place a short time before 1:30 at 216 East McConaughy Avenue. When firemen arrived on the scene, there was smoke inside the home. It was caused by a small fire...
ROCHELLE, IL
walls102.com

House uninhabitable after fire Sunday in Mendota

MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe Why This IL Man Was Arrested At Movie Theater

If you don't want to get arrested at a movie theater in Illinois, then avoid being like this guy. I believe most people have acted obnoxious in a movie theater at least once in their life. Probably when they were teenagers. I will admit that I definitely acted like an idiot during a film several times. That's a thing my friends and I did in our teens. I'm not proud of it but we were young and dumb.
JOLIET, IL

