nbcboston.com
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
nbcboston.com
Tuesday Could Be Worse for Orange Line Shutdown Traffic, MassDOT Official Says
Things seemed like smooth sailing early Monday morning to the surprise of some -- though they were already picking up around 8 a.m. -- on what is considered the first real test of the Orange Line shutdown. While some commuters who spoke to NBC10 Boston said things were going better...
nbcboston.com
How Late Were You Monday? Here's What Orange, Green Line Commuters Said
Officials have been warning people who work in Boston to expect longer commutes starting Monday, with the 30-day Orange Line shutdown and nearly as long partial Green Line shutdown in place. So how bad was it? No major issues were reported, but we talked to riders downtown, and their responses...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Repairs Continue Amid Another Mostly Smooth Commute
While some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Orange, Green Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule and News
The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line came Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school were forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes. Complicating matters is the fact that at...
nbcboston.com
What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown
The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute. Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.
nbcboston.com
WATCH: What the Roads Look Like on the First Weekday of the Orange Line Shutdown
Monday marks the first weekday commute since the shutdown of the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line. Watch the livestream above to see what the roads look like in and around Boston. The service closures leaves commuters to find alternate ways to get around the city, using shuttles,...
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
nbcboston.com
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
nbcboston.com
Massive Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Likely Started by Gas Tank
A massive blaze that left widespread destruction at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon was likely caused by vapors from a boat's gas tank that ignited as work was being done on the vessel, fire officials said Monday. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far...
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
nbcboston.com
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown Is Another Barrier for Black, Brown Entrepreneurs
As the first workweek of the Orange Line shutdown begins, Boston organizations are raising concerns about how the closure will impact entrepreneurs in already-underserved communities. Leaders from organizations including EforAll and the Roxbury Innovation Center told BostInno the shutdown will create yet another barrier for entrepreneurs and small-business owners in...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
nbcboston.com
Not Just the Charles: Mass. Drought Has Rivers, Streams at Record Lows
Despite recent rain, the statewide drought is getting worse. According to the State Drought Task Force, most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought levels with many rivers and streams seeing record low daily flows. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester, Essex, Bristol and Norfolk counties are in particularly bad shape.
nbcboston.com
Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain
One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
nbcboston.com
11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston
An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said. Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.
nbcboston.com
Closure of Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Extended Due to Wildfire
Concerns over a wildfire have extended the closure of the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. scheduled to have been shuttered through Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the park would remain closed through Wednesday due to the ongoing wildfire on the land. Upon the initial closure of...
nbcboston.com
The Effects of COVID-19 Will Still Appear in Classrooms This Fall, Including a Teacher Shortage
And as the first day of school approaches, COVID-19 is still a problem. While it may not shut down schools, the effects of the last two years will be felt in the form of social and emotional issues, as well as staffing shortages. Massachusetts is in better shape than many...
nbcboston.com
Black Bear Relocated After Multiple Sightings in North Reading Area
A black bear believed to have been spotted multiple times in the North Reading, Massachusetts area has been captured and relocated to a new area, North Reading police said Monday. Police said they've received several calls reporting black bear sightings this month, including one on Foley Drive when the animal...
