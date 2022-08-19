ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Environmental consultant says site for new Cuyahoga County jail ‘is not a scary property’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred site for a new jail will require some remediation and permanent prevention controls to ensure safe conditions for its future occupants, which the project’s environmental consultant says is not unusual for Cleveland-area redevelopment and nothing to worry about, but some opponents say history would disagree.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
whbc.com

Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark

CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
CANTON, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Chemicals#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chemmasters#The News Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
cleveland19.com

Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations. According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions. The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio counties warned of dangerous flash flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several Northeast Ohio counties were under flood advisories or warnings Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties. In Lorain County, 3 to 5 inches had fallen in areas by 9 p.m. Sunday, while Ashtabula and Geauga counties had 2 to 4 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy