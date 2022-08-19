Read full article on original website
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
13abc.com
Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
HAZMAT situation in Canton Township: Several people taken to hospital after hydrogen sulfide released
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A HAZMAT situation involving hydrogen sulfide has resulted in a few people being taken to the hospital in Canton Township. 3News has learned it happened at US Ecology, which is located at 2050 Central Ave SE. Tim Warstler, who is Director of Stark County Emergency...
5 injured in chemical release in Stark County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a chemical release in Stark County where several people were injured.
Environmental consultant says site for new Cuyahoga County jail ‘is not a scary property’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred site for a new jail will require some remediation and permanent prevention controls to ensure safe conditions for its future occupants, which the project’s environmental consultant says is not unusual for Cleveland-area redevelopment and nothing to worry about, but some opponents say history would disagree.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Protesters gather as Medina deer culling proposal moves forward
Some community members are protesting in Medina ahead of city council's vote on a controversial deer hunting proposal Monday evening.
Roadside worker from Alliance killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
Why are electric bills so high in Ohio? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
Future of Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake is focus of ongoing talks between state, Ashtabula County
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – A plan to transfer the popular Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to state ownership is likely to be approved later this year, with conditions that seek to protect the resort’s position as a top destination in Northeast Ohio. The lodge is currently owned by Ashtabula County, which...
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
cleveland19.com
Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations. According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions. The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:
Northeast Ohio counties warned of dangerous flash flooding
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several Northeast Ohio counties were under flood advisories or warnings Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties. In Lorain County, 3 to 5 inches had fallen in areas by 9 p.m. Sunday, while Ashtabula and Geauga counties had 2 to 4 inches.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
Lake County officials address ‘confusion’ over sirens after tornado warning Sun.
In response to possible confusion over tornado sires, Lake County officials provide information to explain their emergency alert outdoor siren system.
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
