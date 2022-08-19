Read full article on original website
KYTV
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield. The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
sgfcitizen.org
MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer
More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
KYTV
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
KYTV
Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council. The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor. Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. working with health care group to address homelessness
Dr. Yoon from the Springfield Health Department says that our active allergy season will start to taper off into the fall. However, allergies could persist into the fall season.
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
KYTV
The Place: National Sun Safety Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - August is National Sun Safety Month and while you’re out at the lake or soaking up the rays at the pool this weekend, it’s a good reminder to be vigilant in protecting your body. This includes using sunscreen and being aware of how much time you spend outdoors. Too much fun in the sun can result in dire consequences.
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
KYTV
Nice the next few days!
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant. Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. Afternoon temperatures will once again be in the middle 80s with low humidity and a light breeze.
KYTV
Allergies lingering into the fall in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After our wet spring and hot, humid, and dry summer across the Ozarks, allergy levels have remained relatively high, with recent allergy counts showing high mold levels, grass, and ragweed. Although the spring and summer seasons are the typical allergy seasons, Dr. Nancy Yoon from the...
KYTV
USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
KYTV
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
City of Monett addresses “unusually high” utility bill for July
MONETT, Mo. – The City of Monett addresses an unusually high utility bill for the month of July. “The utility bills were unusually high for July’s usage due to a combination of extreme hot weather and very high market pricing affecting the power cost adjustment.” – The City of Monett states on Facebook.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
