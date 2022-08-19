ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield. The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer

More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The Place: National Sun Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - August is National Sun Safety Month and while you’re out at the lake or soaking up the rays at the pool this weekend, it’s a good reminder to be vigilant in protecting your body. This includes using sunscreen and being aware of how much time you spend outdoors. Too much fun in the sun can result in dire consequences.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nice the next few days!

Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant. Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. Afternoon temperatures will once again be in the middle 80s with low humidity and a light breeze.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Allergies lingering into the fall in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After our wet spring and hot, humid, and dry summer across the Ozarks, allergy levels have remained relatively high, with recent allergy counts showing high mold levels, grass, and ragweed. Although the spring and summer seasons are the typical allergy seasons, Dr. Nancy Yoon from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
NIXA, MO
CJ Coombs

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
NIXA, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO

