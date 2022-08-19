Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres
The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
kpq.com
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Traspo Council Kicking Tires on Third Vehicle Bridge Over Columbia
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council is in the initial stages of a process that might eventually see the construction of a third bridge to carry vehicle traffic across the Columbia River in the Wenatchee Valley. Council member, Kevin Overbay, says preliminary discussions have centered around the dedication of funding for a...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Making Substation Upgrades in Growth Areas
Chelan County PUD is working to keep up with population increases by adding and improving power substations in growth areas. The utility has more than a dozen new substations planned over the next 10 years but is focused on four locations over the shorter term. PUD Customer Service Director Andy...
ncwlife.com
Accident outside Quincy injures 4
One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 22nd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One person was hospitalized and 3 others were injured following a 3-car accident at 9:45 last night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his vehicle into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A video by Moses Lake Firefighters gives an inside look at the effort it took to extinguish a house fire earlier this month.
kpq.com
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
lakechelanmirror.com
12 Tribes Lakeside RV Park opens in Manson
12 Tribes staff, Manson Chamber of Commerce staff, and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce staff gathered for the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lakeside RV Park in Manson on August 5. Back row, left to right: Jill Babcock, Claudia Shipman, Celene Cisneros, Carlos Rodriguez, Jessica Hall, Whitney Somday, Clarice Cushman, Josh Allenby, Scott Ward, Scott Stanger, and Todd Link. Front row, left to right: Mike Steele, Debbie Conwell, Olga Loza, Esperanza Escaera, and Kaz Elliot. Courtesy Norm Manly.
ncwlife.com
Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
ifiberone.com
Set to open Aug. 29, ENZO Italian restaurant in Moses Lake to offer signature food, service, and social surroundings
MOSES LAKE - Patrons will literally get a taste of what it’s like to be a member of the Cacchiotti family when Dino and Rhonda Cacchiotti open ENZO in Moses Lake on Aug. 29. Descendants of Italian immigrants, the Cacchiotti family are bringing their "old world" traditions to table in the form of food derived from Rhonda’s recipe book.
ifiberone.com
Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
ncwlife.com
Driver in cross-county chase to serve 6 months
WENATCHEE — The driver in a police chase that traveled around the Wenatchee Valley and over Blewett Pass in 2020 will serve six months in jail. Miles Berry Davis, 29, of Seattle pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to counts of second-degree theft and vehicle prowling. Davis remains free on bond, and must report to jail in Chelan County by Sept. 12.
kpq.com
Chelan County Finalizes Agreement for Opioid Distributor Money
Chelan County is in line to get a portion of settlement money agreed to by opioid distributors around the country. Roughly $430 million is coming to Washington State in a newly accomplished agreement that'll be divided up between cities and counties. Chelan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Susan Hinkle says the...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
Mid-Century Luxury At The Nile Valley Rally In Naches
Vintage trailers from the 1950s and 60s are on display at the annual Nile Valley Rally in Naches, Washington. Saturday 8/20 you're invited to an open house from 10am to 2pm at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 just outside Naches. About 45 retro-cool trailers will be on-site. Looking...
