Durham, NC

WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
#Trailblazers#Firefox#Nccu#The Durham City Council
Axios Raleigh

Triangle leaders consider massive commuter rail projects

The next decade will be critical for whether the Triangle region will expand rail travel as part of the solution to a currently car-dependent region. State of play: GoTriangle, the region's transit system, is studying whether it would be possible to add commuter rail along existing train lines from Clayton in Johnston County all the way to Durham. The 43-mile route would make stops at critical job and housing hubs, like Raleigh's Union Station, N.C. State, Cary, Morrisville and Research Triangle Park. The project would cost billions of dollars and construction could be years away. But many local...
News Break
NewsBreak
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
RALEIGH, NC

