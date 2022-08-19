Read full article on original website
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
cbs17
Durham man needed quarters, wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars in lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game. The 22-year-old HVAC...
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
cbs17
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
Triangle leaders consider massive commuter rail projects
The next decade will be critical for whether the Triangle region will expand rail travel as part of the solution to a currently car-dependent region. State of play: GoTriangle, the region's transit system, is studying whether it would be possible to add commuter rail along existing train lines from Clayton in Johnston County all the way to Durham. The 43-mile route would make stops at critical job and housing hubs, like Raleigh's Union Station, N.C. State, Cary, Morrisville and Research Triangle Park. The project would cost billions of dollars and construction could be years away. But many local...
Part of Fayetteville Street in Durham could soon honor 20th century trailblazers
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for part of Fayetteville Street, near North Carolina Central University. The designation would run from Lawson Street to Timothy Avenue, and still has to be approved by a state committee. It would honor Dock Jackson...
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
cbs17
Downtown businesses welcome 1st weekend of Raleigh’s social district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people headed to downtown Raleigh during the weekend to not just enjoy festivities, but also the city’s new social district. The Raleigh City Council voted to approve the city’s first social district back in July and kicked off the program Monday. The...
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, the NC native who funded Duke-UNC scholars, dies
He and his wife donated $24 million to create the prestigious program that gives 36 students each year full scholarships to attend Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill.
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
