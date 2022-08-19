ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Dopamine Dress Your Way Through Fall With These Bright Colored Clothing Styles — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHCbf_0hNyOQ1T00
H&M; Unsplash

Seasonal depression is a thing of the past as style experts have found the cure through dopamine dressing.

The latest fashion trend may be the best one yet, as it's sole purpose is to encourage people to wear what makes them happy!

The basic foundation of dopamine dressing instructs people to dress in colors that will brighten up your smile . In fact, it has been scientifically proven that wearing bright colored clothing will boost your mood and keep your spirits high as you move along through your busy day.

EVA LONGORIA STUNS IN GORGEOUS ORANGE MAXI DRESS WHILE OUT TO EAT WITH FRIENDS — GET THE LOOK

The vagueness of this trend should not leave you feeling confused, but should have you excited: Finally, a fashion trend that can be left up to interpretation!

As we head into fall , you will be sure to see dopamine designs focused in on the beautiful colors of autumn. As the season's switch and leaves start to change colors, stepping out in radiant orange, red and yellow attire will surely have you standing out in style .

So what do you say? Light up every room you walk into and add some serotonin to next season with the dopamine dressing trend.

MAREN MORRIS BRIGHTENS UP THE STAGE IN NEON GREEN BLAZER DRESS ON 'THE TODAY SHOW' — GET THE LOOK

Want to boost your mood through bright-colored couture? OK! helps you shop the latest fashion trend with our favorite dopamine designs you can shop directly through our site below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sjw3d_0hNyOQ1T00
H&M
SHOP NOW

H&M's Short Cardigan retails for $17.99 at hm.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbWlZ_0hNyOQ1T00
SHEIN
SHOP NOW

SHEIN's Solid High Rise Straight Leg Pants retail for $20 at shein.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7BUA_0hNyOQ1T00
DSW
SHOP NOW

Jessica Simpson's Krissta Sandals retail for $44.99 at dsw.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdAFr_0hNyOQ1T00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

DREAM PAIRS' High Heel Ankle Booties retail for $43.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyNfg_0hNyOQ1T00
SHEIN
SHOP NOW

SHEIN's Solid Pocket Front Single Breasted Blazer retails for $32 at shein.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZ7KI_0hNyOQ1T00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BUTABY's Rectangle Retro Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $12.95 (regularly $15.95) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHibG_0hNyOQ1T00
DSW
SHOP NOW

Jessica Simpson's Sanaa Sandals retail for $88.99 at dsw.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdjGh_0hNyOQ1T00
Fabletics
SHOP NOW

Fabletics' Define High-Waisted 9" Shorts retail for $59.95 at fabletics.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCAeH_0hNyOQ1T00
SHOP NOW

JSHANFZT's Drew House Smiley Face Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt is on sale retailing for $15.94 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EiDb_0hNyOQ1T00
Anna Beck
SHOP NOW

Anna Beck's Multi Color Beaded Bracelet retails for $90 at annabeck.com .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Maren Morris
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dopamine#Clothing#Orange Maxi Dress
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

105K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy