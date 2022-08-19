Dopamine Dress Your Way Through Fall With These Bright Colored Clothing Styles — Shop Now

H&M; Unsplash

Seasonal depression is a thing of the past as style experts have found the cure through dopamine dressing.

The latest fashion trend may be the best one yet, as it's sole purpose is to encourage people to wear what makes them happy!

The basic foundation of dopamine dressing instructs people to dress in colors that will brighten up your smile . In fact, it has been scientifically proven that wearing bright colored clothing will boost your mood and keep your spirits high as you move along through your busy day.

EVA LONGORIA STUNS IN GORGEOUS ORANGE MAXI DRESS WHILE OUT TO EAT WITH FRIENDS — GET THE LOOK

The vagueness of this trend should not leave you feeling confused, but should have you excited: Finally, a fashion trend that can be left up to interpretation!

As we head into fall , you will be sure to see dopamine designs focused in on the beautiful colors of autumn. As the season's switch and leaves start to change colors, stepping out in radiant orange, red and yellow attire will surely have you standing out in style .

So what do you say? Light up every room you walk into and add some serotonin to next season with the dopamine dressing trend.

MAREN MORRIS BRIGHTENS UP THE STAGE IN NEON GREEN BLAZER DRESS ON 'THE TODAY SHOW' — GET THE LOOK

Want to boost your mood through bright-colored couture? OK! helps you shop the latest fashion trend with our favorite dopamine designs you can shop directly through our site below!

H&M

H&M's Short Cardigan retails for $17.99 at hm.com .

SHEIN

SHEIN's Solid High Rise Straight Leg Pants retail for $20 at shein.com .

DSW

Jessica Simpson's Krissta Sandals retail for $44.99 at dsw.com .

Amazon

DREAM PAIRS' High Heel Ankle Booties retail for $43.99 at amazon.com .

SHEIN

SHEIN's Solid Pocket Front Single Breasted Blazer retails for $32 at shein.com .

Amazon

BUTABY's Rectangle Retro Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $12.95 (regularly $15.95) at amazon.com .

DSW

Jessica Simpson's Sanaa Sandals retail for $88.99 at dsw.com .

Fabletics

Fabletics' Define High-Waisted 9" Shorts retail for $59.95 at fabletics.com .

JSHANFZT's Drew House Smiley Face Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt is on sale retailing for $15.94 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com .

Anna Beck

Anna Beck's Multi Color Beaded Bracelet retails for $90 at annabeck.com .