Jennifer Garner Skipping Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Despite Nabbing Invite

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding will be nothing short of a star-studded affair, there's one A-lister who won't be in attendance: Jennifer Garner.

Though the 13 Going on 30 actress was invited to the three-day celebration set to kick off Friday, August 19, Garner already signed on to a previous engagement that will take her away from watching her ex-husband say "I Do" to the Global icon.

"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," said a source of the ex couple's kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite Garner having to miss the festivities at the Argo actor's Georgia estate, the insider claimed she already "congratulated" the pair on their wedding plans.

The source also pointed out it was a no brainer for Affleck and Lopez to invite the mother of the actor's children, explaining: "Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation."

"Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom," they continued. "Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event."

Hollywood's golden couple, who rekindled their romance in April 2021, already said "I Do" last month in Sin City and were joined by Emme and Seraphina for the last minute plan. Despite the entire blended brood not watching their first nuptials, the couple's kids were by their sides on their lavish European honeymoon.

