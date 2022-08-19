Read full article on original website
Longtime Detroit Tigers catcher, utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
JJohn Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday at 73.
Dodgers: Watch as Hanser Alberto Refuses to Leave Joey Gallo Alone
Joey Gallo rejoined former Rangers teammate Hanser Alberto in L.A., and the results have been great on the field and hilarious in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Phillies Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The bullpen has long proven a problem area for the Philadelphia Phillies. While they seemed to solidify that group, they're now short-handed during the stretch run. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team confirmed that veteran Corey Knebel is out for the season because of a tear in his right shoulder capsule.
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown
After a good yet short few years the Dodgers and the Astros then back to LA, the Dodgers decided to let go of Baez after struggling in Oklahoma City.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Mets To Select Nate Fisher
The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan
The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
