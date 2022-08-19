Love Thy Beast To Depart East Village Store For New Brooklyn Flagship

Put your paws together for some exciting news for Brooklyn pet owners.

Love Thy Beast is a popular, New York based retail outlet for pet accessories that celebrates the love that these animals bring into our homes. The brand was established in 2012 by founder Tiziana Agnello , a talented prop stylist who needed to find the right pet carrier for her elderly pug Gzigzia . Unable to find a carrier that could properly meet Gzigzia’s needs, Agnello decided to put her talents to good use and fashion one herself. Happy and cozy in her fashionable new bag, Gzigzia soon found herself with a new reputation as a doggy fashion icon, and the fashion-forward pet owners of New York simply needed to have a tote of their own.

Since then, Tiziana has taken her brand from an online store and occasional pop-up to a major New York retail outlet. She launched her first full brick-and-mortar space in 2017 at 300 East Fifth Street , where she was able to sell beautiful new collars, sweaters, totes, sweets and toys for the dogs and cats of her neighborhood. Of course, the cool humans of the neighborhood can also find pet-themed accessories and hats for themselves as well.

While Love Thy Beast has been operating successfully on East Fifth Street for over five years, the team is about to undergo a major transition. A few weeks ago, Tiziana announced on Instagram that she would be shutting down their East Village location in order to launch a new flagship store in Williamsburg. Returning to the neighborhood in which Tiziana originally launched the Beast, the new store will be opening up this Fall at 115 North 5th Street , in Williamsburg.

According to Tiziana, the new space will offer four times the space of the original location. She added in her announcement that the new store has “so many amazing surprises in store that we know you’ll be there on the regular,” noting that the new location will offer “new services and shopping experiences.” Thankfully, if you can’t wait until the transition to buy your dog a beautiful jacket, you can still check out the store and place your orders on their website .

