ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

KPS statement on controversial books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board

KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Cozad, NE
Gothenburg, NE
Sports
City
Gothenburg, NE
NebraskaTV

Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy