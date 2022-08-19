Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
KSNB Local4
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
clearpublicist.com
Ravenna male will make a go to Kearney Chamber promoting | Community Information
RAVENNA — Do not quit your day task. As a substitute, feed your passion in your spare time. Which is the assistance of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-generated podcast showcasing persons who reveal how they obtained their goals. His spouse in the undertaking...
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
Troopers find 59 pounds of meth, fentanyl in foam statues at rest area near Cozad
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted the...
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
doniphanherald.com
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Over the last several months beginning around June 1st, 2022, unknown persons have been entering property in the 2400 block of E 2nd St. While there, the subjects removed many LED yard lights. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $880. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of...
