Atlanta Man Receives Massive Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Police Detective During Shooting Spree
A Georgia man was sentenced to spend several hundred years in prison on Friday for the years-ago murder of a police detective. Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green was killed amidst a shoot-out where the condemned man also took aim at several other officers and county sheriff’s deputies in March 2015.
Iowa Man Charged with Murdering 29-Year-Old Woman After Investigators Find ‘Satanic Goat’s Head’ and Telling Numbers Drawn on Whiteboard, Complaint Alleges
A 23-year-old man from Osage, Iowa, who stands accused of murdering Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29, in April 2021 was allegedly found to have drawn a “satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram” on a whiteboard along with a series of numbers that investigators view as significant.
Police ‘Relieved’ After Widow Charged with Murder Alongside Convicted Killer in Firefighter’s 2019 Death
An Indiana woman and firefighter’s widow has been charged in connection with her late husband’s 2019 shooting death. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, stands accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder over the death of 41-year-old Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, who was killed on his own property. Charged alongside the widow is convicted murderer Larry Richmond Sr., 42, who is currently incarcerated on four federal weapons charges.
Louisiana Mother Charged in Infant Daughter’s Hot Car Death Allegedly Left the 6-Month-Old in an SUV for Hours
A Louisiana mother is accused of leaving her 6-month-old daughter in an SUV for hours. The child, Carissa Lewis, succumbed to a heat-related death, according to a preliminary determination reported by KPLC. Her mother Ivy L. Lee, 22, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the baby’s death.
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Victim of Alleged Kidnapping Testifies that Her Then-Husband Ambushed Her in Bed in the Middle of the Night
The victim of an alleged kidnapping testified at her accused kidnapper’s trial, detailing the days-long horror she experienced at the hands of her alleged assailant. Alisa Mathewson testified Tuesday that her estranged husband Trevor Steven Summers, 45, ambushed her in bed at her home in the early morning hours of March 11, 2017.
Father and 18-Year-Old Mother Murdered infant Who Was Found Buried in Backyard: Cops
A North Carolina couple is accused of murdering a baby. Dustin Vandyke, 28, was identified as the father, and Gracie Riddle, 18, is supposed to be the mother, as indicated in local reports. Cops said they got a tip of an unreported death, which happened several months before on a...
Wendy’s Employee Now Faces Murder Case After Punching Customer Who Complained About Food Order: Cops
A Wendy’s employee accused of hitting a man now faces a homicide case after the assault victim died from his injuries, police said. The new charge against defendant Antoine Kendrick, 35, is second-degree murder, according to cops in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Monday. Officers have identified the victim as...
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
Virginian Admits Murdering His Mother and Brother on Valentine’s Day When He Was 17
A 19-year-old from Midland, Virginia, pleaded guilty on Monday morning to first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the Valentine’s Day 2020 killings of his mother and brother, Fauquier County Circuit Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Leviathan “Levi” Henry Norwood admittedly shot and killed Jennifer Norwood, 34, and, Wyatt...
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
Connecticut Man Sentenced to Decades in Prison After Fitbit Data Undermines Story About Wife’s Death in Basement
A Connecticut man was sentenced to spend what is likely to be the remainder of his life in prison for the 2015 murder of his wife. Richard Dabate, 45, was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentence was a combined punishment: 60 years for murder and five years for tampering with evidence.
Florida English Teacher Accused of Hiding a ‘Missing’ Teenage Boy in Her Home
An English teacher was arrested this week for allegedly hiding a boy considered “missing/endangered.” Kelly Joyce Simpson, 31, allegedly admitted she saw the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office post regarding the missing juvenile, but she still picked him up from another residence and did not report him as recovered, deputies said in an affidavit for probable cause.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Child psychologist recalls ‘difficult’ and ‘peculiar’ Parkland shooter
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, a family friend, and a clinical psychologist who treated...
Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Atlanta Cops Over Rayshard Brooks Shooting in Wendy’s Parking Lot: ‘A Different Incident Happened’ Than What We’ve Been Told
A special prosecutor will not move forward with criminal charges against two Atlanta police officers involved in the shooting and killing of Rayshard Brooks outside a South Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant in the summer of 2020. Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said he “regretted” coming out of retirement...
