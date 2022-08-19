ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Law & Crime

Police ‘Relieved’ After Widow Charged with Murder Alongside Convicted Killer in Firefighter’s 2019 Death

An Indiana woman and firefighter’s widow has been charged in connection with her late husband’s 2019 shooting death. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, stands accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder over the death of 41-year-old Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, who was killed on his own property. Charged alongside the widow is convicted murderer Larry Richmond Sr., 42, who is currently incarcerated on four federal weapons charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL






Law & Crime

Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death

A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Law & Crime

‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

Florida English Teacher Accused of Hiding a ‘Missing’ Teenage Boy in Her Home

An English teacher was arrested this week for allegedly hiding a boy considered “missing/endangered.” Kelly Joyce Simpson, 31, allegedly admitted she saw the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office post regarding the missing juvenile, but she still picked him up from another residence and did not report him as recovered, deputies said in an affidavit for probable cause.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Child psychologist recalls ‘difficult’ and ‘peculiar’ Parkland shooter

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, a family friend, and a clinical psychologist who treated...
PARKLAND, FL
Law & Crime

Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Atlanta Cops Over Rayshard Brooks Shooting in Wendy’s Parking Lot: ‘A Different Incident Happened’ Than What We’ve Been Told

A special prosecutor will not move forward with criminal charges against two Atlanta police officers involved in the shooting and killing of Rayshard Brooks outside a South Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant in the summer of 2020. Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said he “regretted” coming out of retirement...
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

