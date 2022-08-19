ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Soybeans, Cotton: Look Out for Caterpillars; Bollworms Spreading Across Midsouth

By James Villegas, LSU AgCenter Entomologist
agfax.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

Louisiana: Sweet Potato Field Day Highlights AgCenter Research

Rain is a welcome sight in northeast Louisiana these days, so when storm clouds gathered the morning of Aug. 18, sweet potato farmers who have been contending with dry conditions all summer breathed a sigh of relief. Their fields were getting some much-needed rainfall, and as an added bonus, they...
LOUISIANA STATE
agfax.com

Florida Peanuts: Time to Start Monitoring for Maturity

Green (immature) peanuts are already being harvested for boiling, and this morning on the news they were previewing high school football games – a busy summer has almost completely flown by without my having published an aGDD Tracker. Apologies for my tardiness but in this case I suppose better late than never.
FLORIDA STATE
agfax.com

Mississippi: Precision Ag Tools for Growers – Podcast

Agricultural engineer Wes Lowe visits the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to discuss the precision agriculture tools Mississippi State University is involved in developing for growers in the state and region. Wes, Tom, and Jason discuss a range of topics including how Wes evaluates potential new technologies and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
agfax.com

Texas LRGV Cotton: Crop 60% Harvested, Whiteflies Moving Into Any Green Fields

This past Friday to Sunday brought about an accumulated 4-7 inches of much needed rain throughout the Lower Rio Grande Valley. However, this rain halted cotton harvest early this week, but growers have started to get back into some fields that have dried yesterday and will continue to work around the coastal showers as cotton harvest marches on.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
agfax.com

Texas Plains Cotton: Plenty of Threats to Keep You Scouting

Rains actually occurred again this week and good chances remain for the next few days. There were select areas that received multiple inch rains, particularly in southern Hale, but most of our acres received 0.2-inches or less. Regardless of what was received, the entire area is far from feeling any...
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

Minnesota Corn, Soybeans: Disease and Insect Field Day, Rosemount, Sept. 1

Learn about research being conducted in crop diseases and insect pests at University of Minnesota’s Corn and soybean disease and corn rootworm management field day on September 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rosemount Research and Outreach Center. Registration will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
ROSEMOUNT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy