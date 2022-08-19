Read full article on original website
Hutch Post
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are 112 possible locations for banners downtown. The...
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
Museum looking for letter recipients
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is looking for the letter recipients that had materials in the 1972 time capsule unearthed earlier this month. Contact the museum at 620-662-1184 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. From: Earl Stoughton. To: Earl, Jerry, Debbie Polk and Charles, Cathy, Carol...
Moundridge Arts Council brings local musicians in for Labor Day weekend
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — Moundridge native singer-songwriter Nikki Moddlemog will be performing in her hometown with Dennis Hardin and Susan Mayo for the Moundridge Arts Council’s free Labor Day concert. The trio, called Moddelmog and Hardin with a Side of Mayo, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
McPherson looking for project priorities
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Now that McPherson voters have approved renewing the second half-cent sales tax, administration and staff need to start prioritizing a list of projects. There is a survey available online to find out what the top two projects are for voters in each quadrant of the city, along with drainage projects and public lands projects for the city as a whole.
Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
Reno Co. Commission will go over water agreement with KDHE
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will go over a consent agreement that could be the first step in providing water to the Yoder Rural Water District 101. During Tuesday’s meeting the board will go over the consent agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The city of Hutchinson is considering selling water to the small rural water district after several attempts to rid the area of high nitrate levels in the water failed to produce the necessary results. The water district located north of Yoder has been out of compliance for nitrate levels for more than a year.
Hutchinson VA clinic would like to serve more Reno County veterans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Christina Unrein, Nurse Manager with the Hutchinson VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic said they want to serve more veterans, all they have to do is walk in. "We invite any veteran who is seeking health care to just walk on in any time," Unrein said. "We are...
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
South Hutch Sunday liquor sales never makes it to vote
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It drew a lot of discussion Monday night, but in the end, a motion to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city of South Hutchinson never made it to a vote. The issue of Sunday alcohol sales was back before the South Hutchinson City Council...
New bridge planned for road to Willowbrook
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday for a major bridge project for later this year. The county wants to replace the Cow Creek bridge that connects Willowbrook and Wilson Road. King Construction of Hesston was the low bid on the bridge at $1,532,003. The new...
Couchman: Be 'very patient' during dropoff and pickup at PHMS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."
Driver dead after Kingman Co. head-on semi crash
KINGMAN Kan. —One person died in an accident early Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 72-year-old Marcus W. Craven, of Pueblo, Colorado was eastbound on U.S. when his semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Johnnie Randall Jones, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, head-on.
City releases statement on 30th and Lucille traffic signal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last week, the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of. 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. That has generated a lot of discussion and very different opinions on removal of the signal. “The safety...
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council tonight
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Boots and Bling a success
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Kan. chiropractor accused of Paycheck Protection loan fraud
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic, according to the United State's Attorney.
2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
