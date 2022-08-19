ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are 112 possible locations for banners downtown. The...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Museum looking for letter recipients

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is looking for the letter recipients that had materials in the 1972 time capsule unearthed earlier this month. Contact the museum at 620-662-1184 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. From: Earl Stoughton. To: Earl, Jerry, Debbie Polk and Charles, Cathy, Carol...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson looking for project priorities

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Now that McPherson voters have approved renewing the second half-cent sales tax, administration and staff need to start prioritizing a list of projects. There is a survey available online to find out what the top two projects are for voters in each quadrant of the city, along with drainage projects and public lands projects for the city as a whole.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. Commission will go over water agreement with KDHE

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will go over a consent agreement that could be the first step in providing water to the Yoder Rural Water District 101. During Tuesday’s meeting the board will go over the consent agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The city of Hutchinson is considering selling water to the small rural water district after several attempts to rid the area of high nitrate levels in the water failed to produce the necessary results. The water district located north of Yoder has been out of compliance for nitrate levels for more than a year.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

New bridge planned for road to Willowbrook

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday for a major bridge project for later this year. The county wants to replace the Cow Creek bridge that connects Willowbrook and Wilson Road. King Construction of Hesston was the low bid on the bridge at $1,532,003. The new...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Couchman: Be 'very patient' during dropoff and pickup at PHMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Driver dead after Kingman Co. head-on semi crash

KINGMAN Kan. —One person died in an accident early Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 72-year-old Marcus W. Craven, of Pueblo, Colorado was eastbound on U.S. when his semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Johnnie Randall Jones, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, head-on.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City releases statement on 30th and Lucille traffic signal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last week, the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of. 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. That has generated a lot of discussion and very different opinions on removal of the signal. “The safety...
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Hutch Post

Boots and Bling a success

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. chiropractor accused of Paycheck Protection loan fraud

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic, according to the United State's Attorney.
HAYSVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
