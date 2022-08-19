ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem

PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Hello, Rose City! Meet Producer Ellen and Director Brian

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ellen Boynton is the Executive Producer of Hello, Rose City! She is a lover of all things northwest and has called the Portland area home for more than 20 years. When she’s not producing segments for Hello, Rose City!, she loves visiting Portland’s local craft markets, exploring the areas food cart scene, and keeping up with new trends introduced by her two teenage sons. She loves music, movies, true crime documentaries, and is a voracious consumer of social media.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy

Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
Lake Oswego condo residents at odds with luxury penthouse developer over severed pipes

Homeowners at local condominium complex have had a nightmare of a time ever since construction of new Frances development began. Watching the HGTV show "Good Bones" with the keen interest in seeing abodes from his old stomping grounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harold Pakula felt not nostalgia but a tinge of rage as he was reminded of another real estate development going up a stone's throw below his condo in Lake Oswego.
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
