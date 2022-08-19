Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Some Portlanders skeptical of how the city will enforce the new ban on camping near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and trash covered the sidewalks around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning. A woman experiencing homelessness sat screaming on the sidewalk while children played behind her in Couch Park. “It's out of hand,” said Marti Reynolds who has two children in Portland...
Free universal preschool launches soon in Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — School is about to start and so is Multnomah County’s free universal preschool program. The universal preschool idea started out on the ballot in 2020. It passed and after a lot of work, the first set of kids to participate are about to start in September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County group assisting families in rebuilding their homes destroyed by wildfires
MOLALLA, Ore. — After wildfires in 2020 destroyed their home, a Molalla family is getting a new one thanks to Clackamas County volunteers helping the community recover. Shilah James who's home was damaged by wildfire, remembers the evacuations vividly. "We only could take our goats and our horses to...
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
Hwy 26 car fire spreads up hill near Oregon Zoo
Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem
PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police ‘bombard’ McMinnville complex after ‘loud bang’
The Oregon State Police are now handling an investigation that brought a heavy police presence to McMinnville late Tuesday afternoon.
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Vancouver officials and Safe Stay Community residents applaud the program's successes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Six months after it began operating, Vancouver's first Safe Stay Community site is cleaned up, organized and safe — a sharp contrast to how the area off of Northeast 51st Circle appeared before the program got underway, full of camps and tents. A new report...
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
KGW
Hello, Rose City! Meet Producer Ellen and Director Brian
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ellen Boynton is the Executive Producer of Hello, Rose City! She is a lover of all things northwest and has called the Portland area home for more than 20 years. When she’s not producing segments for Hello, Rose City!, she loves visiting Portland’s local craft markets, exploring the areas food cart scene, and keeping up with new trends introduced by her two teenage sons. She loves music, movies, true crime documentaries, and is a voracious consumer of social media.
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego condo residents at odds with luxury penthouse developer over severed pipes
Homeowners at local condominium complex have had a nightmare of a time ever since construction of new Frances development began. Watching the HGTV show "Good Bones" with the keen interest in seeing abodes from his old stomping grounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harold Pakula felt not nostalgia but a tinge of rage as he was reminded of another real estate development going up a stone's throw below his condo in Lake Oswego.
Channel 6000
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0