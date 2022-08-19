ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourists Risk Third-Degree Burns for Photo Near Thermal Spring

Just because a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park is not alive, doesn’t mean it can’t hurt you. Tell that to these tourists who ignored the signs around this literally steaming thermal feature and got close enough to risk severe burns all for a photo. The National Park has boardwalks for a reason. The park clearly marks areas that you absolutely should not go in for your own safety. There’s absolutely no reason for someone to be doing this. And yet, there they are.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Yellowstone Park#Rut#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Giant Geyser
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy