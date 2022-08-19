ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police

A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Dauphin County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WTAJ

Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Boyfriend accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store. Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say. Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
local21news.com

DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Man Indicted on Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearms Charges

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jaykwan Mitchell, age 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

