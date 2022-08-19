Read full article on original website
Lancaster County man charged with theft following copper-stealing incident: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing.
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
Multiple people were stabbed in York County on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.
Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.
An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people to death, including a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.
Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police
A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
Brothers killed in standoff had 1,000+ guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
WGAL
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
Shooter At-Large After 30-Year-Old Hospitalized In York: Police
The police are asking the public for help locating a shooter after a man was hospitalized in York on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. The York City police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at 10:10 a.m., according to a release by the department. Upon...
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
echo-pilot.com
Third person wanted in connection with Chambersburg drive-by shooting surrenders
The third person wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a dog in Chambersburg last month surrendered to police on Sunday. Hailey Torres is accused of attempting to hide the vehicle used in the July 12 shooting in order to impede the investigation, police said in the charging document.
Box truck driver partially ejected, killed in Pa. Turnpike crash: state police
A Las Vegas man died Friday afternoon when the Penske box truck he was driving crashed on the Turnpike in Cumberland County, authorities said. Geoffrey Gallo, 65, crashed at about 4:09 p.m. on Interstate 76 east at the Gettysburg Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Harrisburg man charged with several crimes following Swatara Walmart shooting
SWATARA, Pa. — Luis David Jose, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, following an Aug. 21 shooting at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. The incident has left the victim, Luis Villanona-Rodrioguez, with...
Boyfriend accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store. Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say. Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported...
local21news.com
DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
MyChesCo
Man Indicted on Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearms Charges
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jaykwan Mitchell, age 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
