Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida.

Fotopoulos said he has been playing the Lottery since 1988.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began,” he said. “I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The man received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fortune Liquors will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game also features a top prize of $25 million.

