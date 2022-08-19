ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Ricjard Mace
3d ago

that's what happens when big companies with big deep pockets...ie Black rock, Vanguard, buy rental property and hold out for the high prices

gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 88% in July 2022 compared to July 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 34% and 43%, respectively, while new listings decreased 15%. The median closed price increased 16% from June 2021 to $545,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 26 days.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples land sells for $8.9 million

Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral

Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral

Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Airport Opens Air Center

PUNTA GORDA, FL (August 19, 2022) – The Charlotte County Airport Authority hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new PGD Air Center on August 18, 2022. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center is located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Boulevard, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, Cape Coral city council primary results

Residents in Fort Myers and Cape Coral headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on new city council members, but all three races in the two cities will be moving on to runoffs in the general election in November. Fort Myers:. The Fort Myers City Council seat for Ward...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million

2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Meet Florida’s oldest poll worker: 101-year-old Vera Craig

The lifelong motto of Florida’s oldest poll worker is “keep busy.”. Centenarian Vera Craig is spending primary day at the Lee County Elections Center, as she has done every day for 20 years. According to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle, Craig, at 101, is the oldest worker at the polls in the State of Florida.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL

