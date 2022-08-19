Read full article on original website
Ricjard Mace
3d ago
that's what happens when big companies with big deep pockets...ie Black rock, Vanguard, buy rental property and hold out for the high prices
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples residential real estate inventory continues upswing
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 88% in July 2022 compared to July 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 34% and 43%, respectively, while new listings decreased 15%. The median closed price increased 16% from June 2021 to $545,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 26 days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
A new type of rental community has arrived in Southwest Florida. Odyssey by Soltura welcomed its first tenants in July. The 129-unit community off Forum Boulevard in Fort Myers is already 25% leased. Danville Leadbetter’s company purchased about 12 acres for $650,000 in February 2021. The odd-shaped piece of property,...
Fort Myers councilman pushes to find solutions to homeowner's insurance crisis
The homeowner's insurance crisis is impacting thousands of Floridians. Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Streets is looking to see what solutions City Council can come up with.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral
Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral
Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Airport Opens Air Center
PUNTA GORDA, FL (August 19, 2022) – The Charlotte County Airport Authority hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new PGD Air Center on August 18, 2022. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center is located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Boulevard, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school board primary results
Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
Short-term rental registration on Marco Island ballot
The ordinance is one that was proposed by a group of permanent residents of Marco Island who say short term vacation rentals cause disruptions to the island.
businessobserverfl.com
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral city council primary results
Residents in Fort Myers and Cape Coral headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on new city council members, but all three races in the two cities will be moving on to runoffs in the general election in November. Fort Myers:. The Fort Myers City Council seat for Ward...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
WINKNEWS.com
Meet Florida’s oldest poll worker: 101-year-old Vera Craig
The lifelong motto of Florida’s oldest poll worker is “keep busy.”. Centenarian Vera Craig is spending primary day at the Lee County Elections Center, as she has done every day for 20 years. According to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle, Craig, at 101, is the oldest worker at the polls in the State of Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
Looking into SWFL International Airport flight delays, cancellations
As we approach Labor Day weekend and the start of snowbird season, the Southwest Florida International Airport is experiencing another day of cancellations and delays
Comments / 16