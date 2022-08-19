Read full article on original website
Pick of the Day: Matt Rogers Special Taping (in NYC) 8/27
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Matt Rogers‘ taping for his musical comedy special Have You Heard of Christmas?, accompanied by musical comedy wizard Henry Koperski, at Joe’s Pub is sold out (that includes the rehearsal from this past weekend). Rogers’ repertoire of holiday music might be the most fun holiday comedy numbers we’ve ever heard (and one of the only things we look forward to during the holidays for years now).
Freestyle Comedy (in NYC)
Freestyle Comedy is BACK, every Tuesday at the infamous Bowery Electric. Tickets are FREE with RSVP or $5 at the door. Produced by Zach Russell, Santiago Angel, and Charles Engle . Follow us on Instagram for pics of the show @Freestylecomedyshow. Starts 7:30PM ET & 9:30PM ET. Proof of vaccination...
Young Ethel’s (in NYC)
Sign-up in advance with Val “boderpa” Bodurtha on 1st and 3rd tuesdays and Matt Vita on 2nd and 4th tuesdays.
The World Is Getting a Taste of Comedy at Club Cumming in Upcoming Showtime Special
While denizens all around NYC have gathered to a hallowed spot in Alphabet City known as Club Cumming for several years now to see many of NYC’s queer comedy trailblazers, there are billions of folks who have not had the true pleasure of getting to see why such a long, dark bar gets packed to gills so often.
