It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Matt Rogers‘ taping for his musical comedy special Have You Heard of Christmas?, accompanied by musical comedy wizard Henry Koperski, at Joe’s Pub is sold out (that includes the rehearsal from this past weekend). Rogers’ repertoire of holiday music might be the most fun holiday comedy numbers we’ve ever heard (and one of the only things we look forward to during the holidays for years now).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO