REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
osubeavers.com
Beavers In Italy: Oregon State Takes Win in First Game in Italy
LIVORNO, Italy –The Oregon State men's basketball team defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 in the first game of its Italian tour Saturday in Livorno. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Michael Rataj converted six of his seven field goal attempts to end the evening with 13 points and four rebounds. Christian Wright tallied nine points, while Tyler Bilodeau had eight points and six rebounds.
Joe Polamalu building Cottage Grove back into a contender, one step at a time
By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Taylor Balkom SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Cottage Grove Lions of the Class 4A Oregon West Conference. COTTAGE GROVE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHJoe Polamalu, third ...
Why staying to compete for Oregon Ducks’ starting QB job was important to Jay Butterfield
Jay Butterfield has been in this situation before, competing for the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback job, but this year’s battle has also been different than the past two. In 2020, during four spring practices before the pandemic, the competition never really began. And it barely resumed before the truncated season that followed. Last year, the competition was over before it ever began as Anthony Brown Jr. was never seriously in jeopardy of giving away the starting job.
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
beachconnection.net
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Chronicle
Grateful Dead’s 1972 Oregon Concert Saved Family Dairy, Became Counterculture Legend
The free yogurt didn’t last long. Chuck and Sue Kesey expected about 5,000 people to show up for the benefit concert they hoped would save their small, Oregon dairy. No one knows for sure how many music fans ended up at the big open field in Veneta 50 years ago this week, but this much is certain: it was a whole lot more than 5,000.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Classic Ford Roadster hits minivan near Stayton, 1 dead
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday when the driver of a classic car broadsided a minivan that did not yield the right-of-way, Oregon State Police said.
brooklynvegan.com
Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace
Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Man run over several times in Salem, ex-wife faces murder
Police arrested a woman on murder charges Saturday after they say she struck and killed her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park in South Salem.
clayconews.com
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 18 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (August 22, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated...
Man hit by car in Salem’s Woodmansee Park, dies
Salem police say that a man died Saturday morning after being struck by a woman driving a car at a local park.
