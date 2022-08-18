ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Beavers In Italy: Oregon State Takes Win in First Game in Italy

LIVORNO, Italy –The Oregon State men's basketball team defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 in the first game of its Italian tour Saturday in Livorno. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Michael Rataj converted six of his seven field goal attempts to end the evening with 13 points and four rebounds. Christian Wright tallied nine points, while Tyler Bilodeau had eight points and six rebounds.
Why staying to compete for Oregon Ducks’ starting QB job was important to Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield has been in this situation before, competing for the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback job, but this year’s battle has also been different than the past two. In 2020, during four spring practices before the pandemic, the competition never really began. And it barely resumed before the truncated season that followed. Last year, the competition was over before it ever began as Anthony Brown Jr. was never seriously in jeopardy of giving away the starting job.
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace

Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 18 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (August 22, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated...
