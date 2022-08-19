ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man with autism missing in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Adrian Gutierrez was found safe. A man with autism is missing in Palm Beach Gardens. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Adrian Gutierrez was last seen on Thursday, August 18. Adrian was last seen in a blue shirt, shorts,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Four car burglary suspects nabbed after chase in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Indian River County arrested four people who are believed to be tied to a rash of car burglaries across South Florida. Early Monday morning, deputies spotted a car linked to the burglaries. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off. The pursuit led into the south part of the county when a school resource deputy put down stop sticks to disable the fleeing car.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

33 catalytic converters stolen from Palm Tran buses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People are left finding new means of transportation after 33 catalytic converters were stolen from a Palm Tran Connect early Saturday morning. Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay, says the connect shuttle is different than the typical buses seen throughout the county and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
HipHopDX.com

Hotboii Has Gun Charge Dismissed, RICO Case Still Looming

Miami, FL – Hotboii caught a break in the legal system when his Miami gun case was dismissed earlier this week, according to his attorney Bradford Cohen. The Florida native had his bond revoked last month and ended up back in jail while Cohen sorted out his legal woes in the gun case.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish

The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

