A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO