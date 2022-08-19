Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Mike Greenwell hits it out of the park in Lee Co. Commission Primary
The GOP nominee is a favorite to serve out the rest of Frank Mann's term. It looks like Mike Greenwell will be headed to the majors. The former Red Sox left fielder won the Republican nomination for a Lee County Commission seat. He was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July to fill the seat, left open following the death of longtime Commissioner Frank Mann, and now becomes a favorite to serve another two years.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school board primary results
Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
WINKNEWS.com
Civic duty prompts Lee County voter turnout for some
Around 86,000 voters in Lee County already cast their ballot by mail for Tuesday’s midterm primary ahead of the general elections in Nov. While others decided to take advantage of early voting to avoid lines at the polls on Tuesday. Signs and supporters were present and accounted for at...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral city council primary results
Residents in Fort Myers and Cape Coral headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on new city council members, but all three races in the two cities will be moving on to runoffs in the general election in November. Fort Myers:. The Fort Myers City Council seat for Ward...
WINKNEWS.com
GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77
The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77, which includes Cape Coral and parts of Lee County north of the Cape, has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County voters focus on hot button issues as they cast their ballots
As Collier County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday where there were four referenda on the ballot, as well as races for judges, commissioners, school board members, the race for governor, and District 19. Only on election day do groups of people, including Kimberly Beltran of North Naples, sit...
WINKNEWS.com
Meet Florida’s oldest poll worker: 101-year-old Vera Craig
The lifelong motto of Florida’s oldest poll worker is “keep busy.”. Centenarian Vera Craig is spending primary day at the Lee County Elections Center, as she has done every day for 20 years. According to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle, Craig, at 101, is the oldest worker at the polls in the State of Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback
A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Trio accused of stealing liquor from Collier Publix, leading deputies on chase
Three convicted felons from the Tampa area were arrested after Collier deputies say they stole more than $1,000 in liquor from Publix and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Lee County. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and 23-year-old Tonneka Shanne Crawford face charges in...
WINKNEWS.com
TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried, candidate for governor
Is there a candidate who can unseat Governor Ron DeSantis? The two leading Democrats—U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried—running against him say yes. We ask them how they plan to do it. In our special election series, “Talking Points,” WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur interviews both candidates to see how they say they’ll make your lives better in the Sunshine State.
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County
A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud
A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
Fort Myers councilman pushes to find solutions to homeowner's insurance crisis
The homeowner's insurance crisis is impacting thousands of Floridians. Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Streets is looking to see what solutions City Council can come up with.
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
Suspects sought for electric bicycle thefts in Bonita Springs
A local business owner had thousands of dollars worth of electric bikes stolen at his business, Green Bikes, over the weekend.
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County
A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
