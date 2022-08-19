Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Coronado Global Resources expands with $169.1M investment in Southwest Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, will expand in Buchanon and Tazewell counties with a $169.1 million commitment. Coronado Global will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet growing...
Augusta Free Press
Wildlife Center of Virginia’s ‘UNTAMED’ television series cancelled on VPM
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “All good things must come to an end,” said Ed Clark, president and founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia. “UNTAMED,” the television series co-produced by the center and the Richmond-based VPM, will not be renewed...
Augusta Free Press
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah National Park will once again be requiring masks beginning Monday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The pandemic is pretty much over, except at Shenandoah National Park, where effective Monday, Aug. 22, visitors to buildings will be required to wear masks. The reason being given for the requirement: high transmission rates in the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Free Press
