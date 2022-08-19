The all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker compact crossover was just spotted running around on public streets in Michigan with hardly any camouflage. The 2023 Chevy Seeker made its world debut in Shanghai, China late last month, dropping in as the Bow Tie brand’s new global compact crossover model. The new Chevy Seeker will not be sold in the U.S., but rather, will launch in China later this year. The crossover is also expected to be announced for additional international markets in the next several months. The new Seeker may also be one of the next Chevy crossovers built in South Korea starting next year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO