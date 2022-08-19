Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pricing Revealed
Earlier in the summer, GM Authority confirmed production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 would commence in late August. We’ve now uncovered complete pricing for the 2023 model-year Silverado 1500 ahead of its production start, as well, with the MSRPs of the light-duty truck rising by $1,000 across the board.
gmauthority.com
What Are Your Thoughts On The 2023 Corvette Z06 Price: Poll
The 2023 Corvette Z06 offers world-beating performance and head-turning supercar styling for relatively little outlay. However, the key word here is “relative,” and we want to know – what are your thoughts on the 2023 Corvette Z06 price?. In case you missed it, GM announced pricing for...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1: The Exclusive Off-Roader
The 2023 GMC Canyon will see the introduction of the new AT4X trim level, which expands on the already capable AT4 trim level with 33-inch tires, Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and a Baja drive mode, among more. The GMC Canyon AT4X will also be available with an exclusive Edition 1 package, which aims to make the new off-road-ready AT4X trim level even more appealing with a variety of exclusive off-road parts and components.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Corvette discount remains non-existent as are any incentives on “America’s sports car.” But the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray is here and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is on the way. See details below. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE Track Package Constraint Lifts In October
The 2023 Chevy Camaro introduces the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation sports car, debuting a few changes and updates over the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Camaro’s SS 1LE Track Package is currently under constraint, with the constraint not expected to lift until October.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Increases $1,000 Over 2022 Model
GM has applied a minor price change to the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD lineup, with the base price of the nameplate set to increase by $1,000 across the board over the outgoing 2022 model. With this change, the price of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab in the entry-level...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a Customer Satisfaction Program to begin retrofitting heated seats in certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front seats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Off-Road Rocker Protection Constraint Resolved
Back in May, GM Authority learned that certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 would be produced without the standard rocker panel shields. GM has now resolved this parts constraint, allowing rocker panel shields to return to the 2022 model-year Chevy Colorado ZR2 as standard equipment. As of the...
gmauthority.com
Updated 2023 Buick GL8 MPV Family Launches In China
General Motors has just launched the refreshed 2023 Buick GL8 MPV family in China, introducing new design and comfort features to each of the three variants that make up the current range of the Asian country’s exclusive vehicle. The updated 2023 Buick GL8 family features a new front-end design...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How The BrightDrop Trace Works: Video
Early in 2021, GM launched BrightDrop, offering delivery and logistics companies an ecosystem of last-mile electric delivery solutions, software, and services. Among the products available is the BrightDrop Trace, as featured in the following brief video. Clocking in at just 1-minute, 40-seconds, the video provides an overview of what BrightDrop...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Adds Two New Variants In Ecuador
Nearly two years after launching the refreshed international midsize pickup in Ecuador, General Motors has just added two new variants to the 2022 Chevy Colorado lineup in the South American country. The automaker expanded the 2022 Chevy Colorado range in Ecuador by launching the Z71 and LTZ variants, as until...
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Heavy-Duty Trailering Package Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade debuts the third model year of the latest fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a few updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year, including the introduction of the new Cadillac Escalade-V performance model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade’s Heavy-Duty Trailering package is currently unavailable.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Sound
A recent post on the GM Techlink service website provides a solution to the front-end rattle or clunking sound that some 2019 to 2023 model-year Chevy Blazer owners have reported. According to the post, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some”...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Up To $250 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Canyon discount again offers up to $250 off the 2022 GMC Canyon consisting of $250 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Seeker Spied Testing Without Camo In Michigan
The all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker compact crossover was just spotted running around on public streets in Michigan with hardly any camouflage. The 2023 Chevy Seeker made its world debut in Shanghai, China late last month, dropping in as the Bow Tie brand’s new global compact crossover model. The new Chevy Seeker will not be sold in the U.S., but rather, will launch in China later this year. The crossover is also expected to be announced for additional international markets in the next several months. The new Seeker may also be one of the next Chevy crossovers built in South Korea starting next year.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets $2,000 Price Increase
GM has introduced a $2,000 price increase to the 2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, which applies to all trim levels except the performance-focused V-Series. With this change, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade in the Luxury trim level with rear-wheel drive and the 6.2L L87 V8 engine will start at $81,590, while an identically equipped 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV will be priced from $84,590.
gmauthority.com
Electric Corvette Crossover Under Consideration
Big things are happening with the Chevy Corvette nameplate in the not-so-distant future, with GM considering the development of a new all-electric Corvette sedan to battle rivals like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. In addition, GM is also considering development of a new all-electric Corvette crossover model. This...
gmauthority.com
A Closer Look At The 2024 Cadillac XT4 Interior
The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is set to introduce a full model refresh for the luxury crossover, with a revised exterior design, a new interior, and the latest tech goodies. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the redesigned 2024 Cadillac XT4 interior. First and foremost, the refreshed 2024 Cadillac...
Comments / 0