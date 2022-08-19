Read full article on original website
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
NWA Powerrr Results 8.23.22: Commonwealth Connection Battle The Spectaculars, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event match between The Commonwealth Connection and The Spectaculars, plus more. You can see the results from the show below, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman. * Jennacide defeated Kayla Kassidy.
WWE News: Tyler Bate Picks Up Win Over Von Wagner On NXT, Charlie Dempsey Appears With Chase U
– Tyler Bate picked up some momentum as he heads toward NXT Worlds Collide, beating Von Wagner on tonight’s WWE NXT. Bate defeated Wagner on tonight’s show and you can see some highlights below:. – Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment on tonight’s show, teaching Chase University some...
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022
The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:. *The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug) *Rex Lawless def....
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Day’s Night Results 8.20.22: Holidead Defends Mission Pro Title, More
Mission Pro Wrestling’s Hard Day’s Night show took place on Saturday night, with Holidead defending the promotion’s championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on Title Match Network, per Wrestling-News:. * La Rosa Negra def. Nova Phoenix. * Don Juan,...
WWE News: Apollo Crews Guests On ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ On NXT, Alba Fyre Vignette
– Apollo Crews was the special guest on the first episode of The Grayson Waller Effect during tonight’s episode of NXT. Crews appeared on the talk show segment and was questioned about his Nigerian Warrior gimmick on Smackdown by Waller. Crews said that he’s still the Nigerian warrior but is more focused on his future than his past, and decked Waller to end the segment:
WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle
The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
Edge Teases Retirement in Toronto Next Year After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air
– As noted, Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw in Toronto. After the match, Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, came out to save her husband from a beatdown by The Judgment Day. After the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Edge cut a promo for his hometown crowd, possibly teasing that he might soon be retiring again from wrestling.
Toxic Attraction Reportedly Scheduled for WWE Raw This Week Before Gigi Dolin’s Injury
– As previously reported, Toxic Attraction was forced to withdraw from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament after Gigi Dolin suffered an injury. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Toxic Attraction (Dolin and Jacy Jayne) were originally booked to appear on last night’s Raw. However, Dolin’s injury caused some last-minute changes.
Eddie Kingston on Not Being in the Mood for Commentary During His Feud With Chris Jericho
– During an interview with the Under the Ropes podcast this week, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his stint on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Eddie Kingston on doing commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation: “I had fun man.I had a blast doing...
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Taya Valkyrie On Bringing Lucha Elements Into the NWA, Wants More Mexican Talent There
Taya Valkyrie is set to battle for the NWA World Women’s Title at NWA 74, and she recently discussed bringing a lucha style to the company and more. The AAA Reina de Reinas Champion spoke with the Battleground Podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):
Victoria on Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Bringing Talent Back to WWE, Possible WWE Return
– During a recent interview with Just Alyx, former WWE Superstar Victoria discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge of WWE, along with what it would take for her to make a potential WWE return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Victoria on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking...
Backstage Details on Johnny Gargano’s Return to WWE
Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.
Billy Corgan Addresses His Background With Triple H And New Creative Directions For WWE
Billy Corgan weighed in on the recent shake-ups at WWE on The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative, the NWA owner touched on his perspectives on the people and changes involved. You can read a few highlights and watch the entire video below.
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
Kevin Nash Recalls Angle With CM Punk In 2011, Nearly Going Off-Script Against Him
Kevin Nash famously cost CM Punk the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011, and he recently recalled the on-screen interactions and why he nearly went off-script. Nash recalled the situation on the latest episode of Kliq This and talked about how he was brought in to powerbomb Punk at the PPV, as well as the post-show episode of Raw in which Punk cut a promo against him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
