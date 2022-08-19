ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice Miele
4d ago

News Flash Gavin..throwing money at a problem WON'T Fix it.! look at the billions You've thrown at the homeless problem! and it's worse then ever

overture
4d ago

Does he include himself as a person with mental health? Wouldn't surprise me, just another way for him to scam money from the people of CA

just5150
4d ago

With all these commercials on depression I’m sure they will be handing out drugs like candy.

SFGate

California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
NBC Bay Area

Deadline Looms for Bill Legalizing Safe Consumption Sites

Time is running out on a California bill that legalizes overdose prevention programs, or safe consumption sites, with Monday as the deadline for Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. Senate Bill 57 has been awaiting Newsom's signature for about 12 days, as state and local leaders have made a renewed push for the hotly debated law. The governor’s signature is not guaranteed, and in fact, Newsom's predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, vetoed a similar bill in 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
KTLA.com

Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk

The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
SFGate

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
NBC Los Angeles

List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires

Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
GV Wire

California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers

After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
J.R. Heimbigner

Inflation relief package gives you up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by Anna Nekrashavich (Creative Commons) If you live in California, here's some good news that you'll definitely want to hear. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.

