Beatrice Miele
4d ago
News Flash Gavin..throwing money at a problem WON'T Fix it.! look at the billions You've thrown at the homeless problem! and it's worse then ever
Reply(3)
16
overture
4d ago
Does he include himself as a person with mental health? Wouldn't surprise me, just another way for him to scam money from the people of CA
Reply(1)
11
just5150
4d ago
With all these commercials on depression I’m sure they will be handing out drugs like candy.
Reply(1)
6
