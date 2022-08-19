Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO