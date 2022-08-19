Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Angle With CM Punk In 2011, Nearly Going Off-Script Against Him
Kevin Nash famously cost CM Punk the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011, and he recently recalled the on-screen interactions and why he nearly went off-script. Nash recalled the situation on the latest episode of Kliq This and talked about how he was brought in to powerbomb Punk at the PPV, as well as the post-show episode of Raw in which Punk cut a promo against him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Recalls Match With Sting At TNA Bound For Glory 2013, Sting Having Planned Finish Changed
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Nick Aldis discussed his match against Sting at Bound for Glory 2013, Sting having the planned finish changed for him to go over in the match, and much more. You can read his comments below. Nick Aldis on his match against...
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
411mania.com
Mike Chioda Was Shocked By His WWE Release, Weighs In On Potential Return
Mike Chioda was one of the more surprising WWE releases in April of 2020, and the referee shared his reaction to the release and thoughts on a potential return. The 31-year WWE veteran was released at the start of the pandemic, and on the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast he talked about his release and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck
– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano & Triple H Comment on His WWE Return
– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE last night on Raw, delivering a Superkick to Theory. After Gargano’s return, a number of industry talents commented on the segment, including WWE EVP Triple H and Gargano, which you can see below. Triple H tweeted, “Believe in...
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston on Not Being in the Mood for Commentary During His Feud With Chris Jericho
– During an interview with the Under the Ropes podcast this week, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his stint on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Eddie Kingston on doing commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation: “I had fun man.I had a blast doing...
411mania.com
WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle
The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 8.23.22: Commonwealth Connection Battle The Spectaculars, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event match between The Commonwealth Connection and The Spectaculars, plus more. You can see the results from the show below, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman. * Jennacide defeated Kayla Kassidy.
411mania.com
Backstage Details on Johnny Gargano’s Return to WWE
Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.
411mania.com
Victoria on Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Bringing Talent Back to WWE, Possible WWE Return
– During a recent interview with Just Alyx, former WWE Superstar Victoria discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge of WWE, along with what it would take for her to make a potential WWE return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Victoria on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking...
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory
Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.
411mania.com
Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk
Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Exits WWE
Jeff Jarrett’s run with WWE is at an end again, as the Hall of Famer has departed the company according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has exited his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. The company reports that Jarrett exited the position last week...
411mania.com
Dean Muhtadi Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan, Talks Potential WWE Return
Dean Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawley, spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his talent agency and networking with the major wrestling promotions. You can read a few highlights from the interview below. On his work with AEW directly: “I actually haven’t spoken [in] person with Tony Khan at all. We do...
411mania.com
Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Day’s Night Results 8.20.22: Holidead Defends Mission Pro Title, More
Mission Pro Wrestling’s Hard Day’s Night show took place on Saturday night, with Holidead defending the promotion’s championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on Title Match Network, per Wrestling-News:. * La Rosa Negra def. Nova Phoenix. * Don Juan,...
