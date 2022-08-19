ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation

LA FARGE (WKBT) — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrested 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte at 210 South Cherry Street in La Farge Thursday night. On a search warrant, law enforcement say they found “significant drug evidence” involving the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Vernon County did not specify further details of the evidence discovered.
LA FARGE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Domestic disturbance on Horned Owl Dr. peacefully resolved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while they investigated.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department, and is continued by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
nbc15.com

MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members. ﻿ Police said there is no immediate threat to the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 men arrested after police pursuit in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Two men are in police custody following a police chase on Sunday after 7 p.m. Waukesha police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Main Street, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The car didn't immediately pull over and made a U-Turn and accelerated so fast that the tires squealed.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Chief David Moore says the mark is...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

