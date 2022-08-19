Read full article on original website
Related
Madison police arrest man on drug charges for second time in two weeks
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Saturday who they said was arrested the week before. Officers stopped Thao Van Le, 50, after he allegedly made an illegal turn in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said that a K-9 unit detected drugs in the vehicle.
Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation
LA FARGE (WKBT) — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrested 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte at 210 South Cherry Street in La Farge Thursday night. On a search warrant, law enforcement say they found “significant drug evidence” involving the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Vernon County did not specify further details of the evidence discovered.
nbc15.com
MPD: Domestic disturbance on Horned Owl Dr. peacefully resolved
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while they investigated.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department, and is continued by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
nbc15.com
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
nbc15.com
Madison man previously arrested after drug investigation, arrested again on separate drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was previously arrested earlier in August was arrested again by the Madison Police Department on Saturday for separate alleged drug charges. MPD says their officers pulled the 54-year-old man over around 9:30 p.m. when he made an illegal turn while driving on...
nbc15.com
MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 Brittingham Park shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who was charged in connection with a shooting at Brittingham Park in 2020 was sentenced to 15 months in prison Friday. In May, Robert Coney, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition as a felon. U.S. Department of Justice officials said Coney fired a gun during an argument with another man at Brittingham Park on May 3, 2020.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members. Police said there is no immediate threat to the...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 men arrested after police pursuit in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Two men are in police custody following a police chase on Sunday after 7 p.m. Waukesha police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Main Street, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The car didn't immediately pull over and made a U-Turn and accelerated so fast that the tires squealed.
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday....
nbc15.com
Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Chief David Moore says the mark is...
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat. Rockford Police were called to Spin World Laundromat, at 120 S. Main Street, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man inside the business with a gun. […]
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
Comments / 0