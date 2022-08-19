Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Two men arrested for Kentucky State Fair chaos plead not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men pleaded not guilty in connection to Saturday night's incident at the Kentucky State Fair. Eighteen-year-old Areon Nobles and 33-year-old Derrick Miles both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Nobles was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing police. Police...
WLKY.com
Woman arrested, charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer
The woman accused of hitting and killing a Shelbyville Police officer while driving near Okolona early Tuesday has been arrested, according to Louisville Metro Police. Ashley Catlett, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Officer Thomas Elmore was on a motorcycle...
WLKY.com
Louisville activists call Goodlett plea deal 'a drop in the bucket' toward justice for Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than two years of demanding justice following the death of Breonna Taylor, local activists say former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Kelly Goodlett's guilty plea is a step in the right direction. On Tuesday, Goodlett pleaded guilty to two federal crimes. Under the plea...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of writing racial epithets on Lake Forest driveway faces new charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman accused of writing racial epithets on a neighbor's driveway in 2020 was arraigned Monday in federal court on new charges, in a case that suggests her harassment of her neighbors has continued for the past two years. Suzanne Craft pled not guilty to five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Indiana man who escaped from Kentucky jail in 2020 facing 20 years in prison
INDIANA — An Indiana man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing multiple businesses in southern Indiana and Kentucky on Tuesday. According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Indiana, Anthony Martinez, 32, plead guilty to robbing a credit union in southern Indiana and four banks in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Man wanted in Westport Road stabbing death found dead in Nashville
The man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a woman on Westport Road Friday night is dead, according to Louisville Metro Police. Louisville Metro police say the Nashville Police Department contacted them on Saturday and told them that Carlos Guevara, 27, had committed suicide in Nashville. At the time of...
WLKY.com
Off-duty Shelbyville Police officer struck and killed in hit-and-run near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday morning near Okolona, according to Louisville Metro Police. That man was later identified as Officer Thomas Elmore by the Shelbyville Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to a collision at the...
WLKY.com
Stolen gun found in student's backpack at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A stolen gun was found inside a student's backpack at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Jefferson County Public School officials said they received information that a student might be in possession of a gun during the school day. After that, they raised the security level in the building and called JCPS Security.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
Seatbelt enforcement operation leads to drug bust in Mt. Washington
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A seatbelt enforcement operation led to a significant drug bust this weekend in Mt. Washington. During one of the traffic stops, officers recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a gun and drugs. Sgt. Mike Roberson made the initial stop. "We generally don't run across things...
WLKY.com
Man shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway, I-265, at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
WLKY.com
Man leads Jeffersontown police on chase in stolen vehicle after striking cruiser, police say
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A man in a stolen car hit a police cruiser and then led officers on a chase before getting away, according to the Jeffersontown Police Department. It happened just before noon on Sunday. That is when J-town police say they found a stolen vehicle in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Human remains found in wooded area in Butchertown
A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to friends and family who are close to the man. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man hospitalized after being struck on Broadway in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say that they are investigating a hit-and-run in west Louisville. It happened around 6:30 a.m. when LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian at 28th Street and Broadway. That is where the neighborhoods of Parkland and Russell meet.
WLKY.com
Norton Commons increases security in response to stolen vehicles in neighborhood
PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is stepping up security to deter thieves after a recent string of stolen vehicles. “I love this neighborhood. I feel like it's incredibly safe. We've never really had any issues out here. I've never felt unsafe being out here,” Lindsey Howard said. However,...
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
7-year-old Mt. Washington boy gets summer surprise
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A Mt. Washington boy got the ultimate summer surprise on Monday. Thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation and Trusted Choice, 7-year-old Seth Walsh now has his very own backyard swimming pool. "He wanted to be able to swim and that's something that he actually hasn't been...
WLKY.com
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for flood victim funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear signed the call for a special session to discuss eastern Kentucky flood victim funding Tuesday. Kentucky lawmakers will meet in Frankfort on Wednesday to help those who have been impacted by the flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLKY.com
All 15 beagle puppies taken in by Kentucky Humane Society find forever homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember all those thousands of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility? And how some of them were taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society?. Well, good news: All of the puppies have found homes. Four thousand beagles were rescued from a research facility in...
WLKY.com
What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
Comments / 0