Bullitt County, KY

WLKY.com

Two men arrested for Kentucky State Fair chaos plead not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men pleaded not guilty in connection to Saturday night's incident at the Kentucky State Fair. Eighteen-year-old Areon Nobles and 33-year-old Derrick Miles both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Nobles was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing police. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman arrested, charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer

The woman accused of hitting and killing a Shelbyville Police officer while driving near Okolona early Tuesday has been arrested, according to Louisville Metro Police. Ashley Catlett, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Officer Thomas Elmore was on a motorcycle...
WLKY.com

Indiana man who escaped from Kentucky jail in 2020 facing 20 years in prison

INDIANA — An Indiana man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing multiple businesses in southern Indiana and Kentucky on Tuesday. According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Indiana, Anthony Martinez, 32, plead guilty to robbing a credit union in southern Indiana and four banks in Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man wanted in Westport Road stabbing death found dead in Nashville

The man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a woman on Westport Road Friday night is dead, according to Louisville Metro Police. Louisville Metro police say the Nashville Police Department contacted them on Saturday and told them that Carlos Guevara, 27, had committed suicide in Nashville. At the time of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Stolen gun found in student's backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A stolen gun was found inside a student's backpack at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Jefferson County Public School officials said they received information that a student might be in possession of a gun during the school day. After that, they raised the security level in the building and called JCPS Security.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Seatbelt enforcement operation leads to drug bust in Mt. Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A seatbelt enforcement operation led to a significant drug bust this weekend in Mt. Washington. During one of the traffic stops, officers recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a gun and drugs. Sgt. Mike Roberson made the initial stop. "We generally don't run across things...
WLKY.com

Man shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway, I-265, at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
WLKY.com

Human remains found in wooded area in Butchertown

A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to friends and family who are close to the man. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man hospitalized after being struck on Broadway in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say that they are investigating a hit-and-run in west Louisville. It happened around 6:30 a.m. when LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian at 28th Street and Broadway. That is where the neighborhoods of Parkland and Russell meet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old Mt. Washington boy gets summer surprise

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A Mt. Washington boy got the ultimate summer surprise on Monday. Thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation and Trusted Choice, 7-year-old Seth Walsh now has his very own backyard swimming pool. "He wanted to be able to swim and that's something that he actually hasn't been...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for flood victim funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear signed the call for a special session to discuss eastern Kentucky flood victim funding Tuesday. Kentucky lawmakers will meet in Frankfort on Wednesday to help those who have been impacted by the flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

