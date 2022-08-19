SpokAnimal takes in 15 beagles rescued from massive Virginia breeding facility

iStock/NRedmond

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal has taken in 15 beagles rescued from a massive breeding facility in Virginia.

More than 4,000 beagles were found at the facility earlier this summer. The Humane Society of the United States said the facility received multiple violations for inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of the dogs were also bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.

The rescued dogs are going to shelters across the country. The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement that the Humane Society of the U.S. will take on the responsibility of coordinating placement.

The complete transfer will take up to two months.

Those taken in by SpokAnimal will first go to foster homes around the community. They will not be immediately ready for adoption.

Experts at SpokAnimal will be evaluating each one and giving them time to decompress before they can go to their new homes.

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this historic life-saving effort to re-home 4,000 dogs,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “As a partner for many years with HSUS, we are always ready to help when necessary. These dogs deserve the best chance at a happy life in their new homes full of love.”

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

Anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles is asked to email miracles@spokanimal.org.

