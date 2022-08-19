ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Learning the history of the telephone

ELLSWORTH–Telephones are ringing off the hook every Saturday at the telephone museum in Ellsworth. The museum is operated by a small group of volunteers who say they could always use an extra set of hands. Located on the Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth, residents and tourists alike can learn everything...
Electric scooter company Bird sets up shop in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — Electric scooters will soon be zipping through Old Town in an eco-friendly, clean-air-promoting way. The city announced it will be offering electric Bird scooters starting Tuesday. This new option for transportation was announced in a news release issued by the city of Old Town on...
Maine Marine Patrol hires new officer

BAR HARBOR — Abrahm Malloy of Bar Harbor will soon join the Maine Marine Patrol as an officer in Machias. He was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15, in Augusta and is currently completing the Marine Patrol’s nine-week field officer training program, after which he will begin serving in the Machias patrol.
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
Fatal crash in Blue Hill Saturday night

BLUE HILL– One person died in a car crash in Blue Hill over the weekend. Authorities say they received a call about a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Range Road about 8:15 Saturday night. They say 26-year-old Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving...
26-year-old man dies in Blue Hill crash

A man from Hancock County was killed Saturday night when his truck struck a tree. Police say a pickup truck operated by Carson Crocker, 26, of Blue Hill left the road as Crocker was making a turn. It happened a little after 8 p.m. on Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.
Blue Hill man killed in single-vehicle crash

BLUE HILL — A young Blue Hill man died after his 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck went off the road and struck a large tree after failing to negotiate a curve on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Saturday night, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies reported. The deceased, Carson Crocker,...

