foxbangor.com
Learning the history of the telephone
ELLSWORTH–Telephones are ringing off the hook every Saturday at the telephone museum in Ellsworth. The museum is operated by a small group of volunteers who say they could always use an extra set of hands. Located on the Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth, residents and tourists alike can learn everything...
Electric scooter company Bird sets up shop in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — Electric scooters will soon be zipping through Old Town in an eco-friendly, clean-air-promoting way. The city announced it will be offering electric Bird scooters starting Tuesday. This new option for transportation was announced in a news release issued by the city of Old Town on...
'Welcome To Housing' awarded American Rescue Plan Grant
OLD TOWN, Maine — What makes a roof over your head a home? In Old Town, Welcome To Housing Home Goods Bank is working to answer that question as a provider of free furniture and home goods to those in need. Now with a recent grant of $15,000 given...
mdislander.com
Maine Marine Patrol hires new officer
BAR HARBOR — Abrahm Malloy of Bar Harbor will soon join the Maine Marine Patrol as an officer in Machias. He was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15, in Augusta and is currently completing the Marine Patrol’s nine-week field officer training program, after which he will begin serving in the Machias patrol.
wabi.tv
foxbangor.com
wgan.com
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill man killed in single-vehicle crash
BLUE HILL — A young Blue Hill man died after his 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck went off the road and struck a large tree after failing to negotiate a curve on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Saturday night, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies reported. The deceased, Carson Crocker,...
