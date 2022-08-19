Discovering Saratoga: Musician creates soundtrack to Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Singer-songwriter Garry Manuel finds inspiration during quiet mornings at the Saratoga Race Course. The Rochester resident discovered his love for horse racing more than 40 years ago.Discovering Saratoga: Inside Bocage, Saratoga’s first Champagne bar
With help from his band Sunup, they put together the Saratoga Sunrise album. The title track encapsulates the beauty of an early morning workout at the Saratoga Race Course.
In 2019 he became a horse owner, giving him another reason to visit his favorite city and the people that make it special. Garry is a partial owner of a horse named Jackson Heights who will run at Saratoga next Friday.Discovering Saratoga: Meet the new father-son buglers
Want to listen to Saratoga Sunrise and more of Garry's music? You can find more information here .
