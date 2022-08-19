Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
Texas High School Football season kicks off with Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The most glorious time in Texas is upon us: high school football season.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony volleyball goes 4-2 for 11th place at Allen Texas Open, loses five-set thriller to Frisco Independence
One week after The Colony won the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Cougars played with the same kind of intensity at the two-day Allen Texas Open. The Colony started strong and went on to finish with a 4-2 record to earn 11th place and improve to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars came into the event ranked 29th.
nypressnews.com
Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade
DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Planning and Zoning commission approves plans for Victory Shops, warehouses in Coppell
Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766-acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell. During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit...
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
starlocalmedia.com
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
fox5ny.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University online. She is one year away from graduating with a double Bachelor's...
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman-Denison, TX metro using data from Zillow.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
‘Don’t Say Trans’ Policy Passes in North Texas School District
“I transferred to another district this year because of the culture of fear you continue to create,” said one LGBTQ+ student. The parking lot was packed Monday evening when I arrived at the administrative headquarters of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), from which I graduated over a decade ago. Four pop-up tents had been set up in the parking lot by conservative activist groups who held a tailgate party ahead of the meeting. Among the tailgaters was Julie McCarty, the founder of the True Texas Project, a right-wing group descended from the NE Tarrant Tea Party that’s been designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Dallas Law Firm Concerned Students at Lubbock-Cooper ISD Face Racial Discrimination
On Thursday, August 18th, a Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant saying that parents have concerns about their children being victims of racial discrimination at Laura Bush Middle School. KAMC News reports that the parents reached out to Ellwanger Law, LLLP in Dallas, Texas...
